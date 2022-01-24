ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peeking into a black box, the fairness and generalizability of a MIMIC-III benchmarking model

By Eliane RÃ¶Ã¶sli
Cover picture for the articleAs artificial intelligence (AI) makes continuous progress to improve quality of care for some patients by leveraging ever increasing amounts of digital health data, others are left behind. Empirical evaluation studies are required to keep biased AI models from reinforcing systemic health disparities faced by minority populations through dangerous feedback loops....

