The “Roaring 2020s” are just around the corner: six in 10 Americans plan to go all out in the coming years by enjoying what they missed out on in the last few years. A survey of 2,000 adults found 70% are looking to have more fun with their finances over the next decade, with 84% stating their plans to spend more freely are due to having built a financial safety net during the pandemic.

