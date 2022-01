If you want a high-paying, dynamic job in an in-demand and rapidly growing field, data science may be worth looking into. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for data scientists is projected to grow 22% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. Median pay for the position was $126,830 per year in 2020. People usually enter the field by obtaining a master’s degree in data science.

