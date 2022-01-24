ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Doherty admits Spurs' defending from set-pieces is 'a bit of a worry' and says they are giving 'sloppy' goals away - after conceding from one for a FOURTH time this month in Chelsea defeat

 3 days ago

Matt Doherty has admitted that Tottenham have let themselves down with poor defending from set-pieces in recent games.

When Thiago Silva nodded the ball home from Mason Mount's free-kick in Spurs' 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, it was the fourth time this month that Antonio Conte's side had conceded from a set-piece.

Speaking after the loss at Stamford Bridge – which left Tottenham seventh in the Premier League table – Doherty acknowledged it was a major flaw in the team's approach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L3eDQ_0du7xwgT00
Thiago Silva headed in Chelsea's second goal in their 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday

'I think just the manner of the goals we conceded was most frustrating,' he said, via The Athletic. 'The first was a bit of magic, which you can accept.

'But set pieces, they're your bread and butter and you think you should be able to manage them, but lately we've been conceding a lot of goals from them so it's a bit of a worry for us.'

Asked specifically about the foul for the free-kick that led to Silva's goal, the Irish international said: 'Yeah, we feel it was soft. Again I haven't seen it back but we still conceded from a set piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBBpv_0du7xwgT00
Japhet Tanganga's header cannoned off Ben Davies for a comical own goal in the Carabao Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1z5E_0du7xwgT00
Morecambe defender Anthony O'Connor found space from a corner to score in the FA Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4vmQ_0du7xwgT00
Antonio Rudiger scored the only goal of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg from a corner

'It's not good enough, we've conceded from too many. I think it's four or five games now quite recently where we've conceded from them, they're cheap, sloppy goals to give teams.

'It's hard, the Premier League is a tough division and when you give people goals like that it's not easy.'

Spurs have found Chelsea particularly difficult to stop from set-pieces this month, also conceding against the Blues from dead ball situations in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSSOZ_0du7xwgT00
Matt Doherty has admitted that Tottenham need to improve their defending from set-pieces

In the first leg at Stamford Bridge, Japhet Tanganga's header cannoned off Ben Davies and into the net for a comical own goal after Hakim Ziyech whipped a free-kick in.

In the second leg, Antonio Rudiger was left free to head in Mason Mount's corner and secure Chelsea's place in the final.

Similarly, in the FA Cup third round against League One side Morecambe, Spurs went behind when they failed to track Anthony O'Connor's run from a corner and the defender tapped the ball home.

