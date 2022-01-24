ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Guide to Cell Death Mechanisms and Detection Tools

Cover picture for the articleCell death occurs for both physiological and pathological reasons. Varying modes of death are either programmed to safely remove healthy cells that are no...

Popular Science

Scientists discover how a cell may cheat its own death

A digital illustration of an immune cell attacking a cancer cell. When battling an infection or a disease, immune cells may strategically pop to release signalling chemicals, but this process can be reversed, researchers found. Deposit PhotosCells may back out of self-destruction, posing one way they can manage their own functions.
CANCER
Phys.org

Deadly combination: New direct trigger for cell death discovered

Scientists led by Professor Ana J. Garcia-Saez at the CECAD Cluster of Excellence for Aging Research at the University of Cologne have shown that apoptosis, the programmed cell death, involves a direct physical interplay between the two proteins BAX and DRP1. DRP1 can serve as a direct cell death activator by binding to BAX without the need for other cell death triggers. This finding could lead to the development of new cell death regulators for cancer therapies, for example. The article was published in The EMBO Journal.
SCIENCE
laboratoryequipment.com

Study: Immune System Uses Ancient Family of Cell Death Proteins Also Found in Bacteria

The human immune system, that marvel of complexity, subtlety, and sophistication, includes a billion-year-old family of proteins used by bacteria to defend themselves against viruses, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and in Israel have discovered. The findings, published online by the journal Science, are the latest in a growing body...
CANCER
Phys.org

Molecular mechanism involved in the cholesterol cell transport

A team of the University of Barcelona (UB) and the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) identified a mechanism involved in the movement of cholesterol inside the cells. The study, published in the Journal of Cell Biology, shows how the SNX13 protein plays a key role when transporting this lipid outside the liposomes, organelles that conduct cellular digestion. These results could have implications in the future developing treatments against pathologies caused by dysfunctions in the intracellular cholesterol transport, such as the Niemann-Pick type C1 disease.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

New Insights Into the Cellular Mechanisms That Protect Pigs From SARS-CoV-2

Iowa State University scientists may have uncovered an important clue that sheds light on why pigs don’t get sick when exposed to the coronavirus. Studies since the start of the pandemic have noted that pigs can be infected by the virus if exposed to high doses, but the infection is self-limited and pigs don’t show clinical signs of disease nor do they transmit the virus to other animals. So Rahul Nelli, a research assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine, and Luis Gimenez-Lirola, an associate professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine, set out to find out why in a newly published study in the academic journal Cell Death Discovery. What they found could lead to new ways to treat humans who contract COVID-19, the disease that results from infection by the virus SARS-CoV-2, said Nelli and Gimenez-Lirola.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Resolving Brain Architecture With Comprehensive Spatial Gene Expression

Spatially resolved gene expression can provide a powerful complement to traditional histopathology methods, enabling a greater understanding of cellular heterogeneity and organization within the central nervous system. Integrated sequencing and histological data from the Visium Spatial Gene Expression assay can enable unbiased clustering of cell types that reliably correlates with the neuroanatomy of both rodent and human specimens. Plus, the addition of immunofluorescence enables a deeper, more complete assessment of brain architecture in a single experiment.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Two Proteins Identified As Influencing the Aging Process

Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the ageing process, according to the largest genetic study of ageing. As we age, our bodies begin to decline after we reach adulthood, which results in age-related diseases and death. This latest research investigates which proteins could influence the ageing process.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Cells “License” the Replication of Their Genome During Cell Division

A new study from scientists at the UNC School of Medicine has illuminated an important process that occurs during cell division and is a likely source of DNA damage under some circumstances, including cancer. The scientists, who reported their findings in Nucleic Acids Research, devised a sophisticated experimental platform for...
CANCER
Science
technologynetworks.com

Mutant Stem Cells Defy Rules of Development

Imagine you’re baking a cake, but you run out of salt. Even with the missing ingredient, the batter still looks like cake batter, so you stick it in the oven and cross your fingers, expecting to end up with something pretty close to a normal cake. Instead, you come back an hour later to find a fully cooked steak.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New research links genes to a longer human lifespan

A group of genes that play an essential role in building components of our cells can also impact human lifespan, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The genes have previously been found to extend lifespan in small organisms, such as making fruit flies live 10% longer, but this is the first time scientists have demonstrated a link in people as well, as they report in a new Genome Research paper.
SCIENCE
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Blood proteins could be the key to a long and healthy life, study finds

Two blood proteins have been shown by scientists to influence how long and healthy a life we live, research suggests. Developing drugs that target these proteins could be one way of slowing the aging process, according to the largest genetic study of aging. As we age, our bodies begin to...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Detect Mysterious X Particles in 'Primordial Soup' For The First Time

A mysterious particle thought to have existed briefly just after the Big Bang has now been detected for the first time in the 'primordial soup'. Specifically, in a medium called the quark-gluon plasma, generated in the Large Hadron Collider by colliding lead ions. There, amid the trillions of particles produced by these collisions, physicists managed to tease out 100 of the exotic motes known as X particles. "This is just the start of the story," says physicist Yen-Jie Lee of MIT, and a member of the international CMS Collaboration headquartered at CERN in Switzerland. "We've shown we can find a signal. In the...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

A Billion Years of Time Are Mysteriously Missing. Scientists Think They Know Why.

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists can reconstruct incredible details about bygone eras in Earth’s history using fossils, rocks, and other clues preserved in its crust. But sometimes, the absence of geological records is just as telling as their presence. The...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Fastest-Ever Study Shows How Electrons Respond to X-rays

A study of electron dynamics timed to millionths of a billionth of a second reveals the damage radiation can do on a molecular level. The first-of-its kind study used ultrafast X-ray laser pulses to disrupt the electrons in a molecule of nitrous oxide and measure the resultant changes with unprecedented accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Conserved mechanism for vacuolar magnesium sequestration in yeast and plant cells

Magnesium (Mg2+) is an essential nutrient for all life forms. In fungal and plant cells, the majority of Mg2+ is stored in the vacuole but mechanisms for Mg2+ transport into the vacuolar store are not fully understood. Here we demonstrate that members of ancient conserved domain proteins (ACDPs) from Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Arabidopsis thaliana function in vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration that enables plant and yeast cells to cope with high levels of external Mg2+. We show that the yeast genome (as well as other fungal genomes) harbour a single ACDP homologue, referred to as MAM3, that functions specifically in vacuolar Mg2+ accumulation and is essential for tolerance to high Mg. In parallel, vacuolar ACDP homologues were identified from Arabidopsis and shown to complement the yeast mutant mam3Î”. An Arabidopsis mutant lacking one of the vacuolar ACDP homologues displayed hypersensitivity to high-Mg conditions and accumulated less Mg in the vacuole compared with the wild type. Taken together, our results suggest that conserved transporters mediate vacuolar Mg2+ sequestration in fungal and plant cells to maintain cellular Mg2+ homeostasis in response to fluctuating Mg2+ levels in the environment.
WILDLIFE
beckershospitalreview.com

Google develops AI-powered tool for faster disease detection

Google partnered with the University of California Santa Cruz Genomics Institute to create an artificial intelligence-powered method that accelerates genome sequencing data analysis for faster disease detection. The method, called the PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant, analyzes data for Oxford Nanopore sequencers, one of the fastest commercial sequencing technologies available, according to a Jan....
HEALTH
Telegraph

The mechanics of memory are a mystery of the mind

Recently in this paper, Jean Cochrane made the observation, “How wonderful is memory!”. She was describing how, though not having touched a piano keyboard for 50 years, she was able to pick up almost where she left off playing Mozart sonatas and the “easier” works of Beethoven. A couple of others also reported a similar experience playing a “tricky” Chopin mazurka and a nocturne – posing the fascinating question as to how skills and memories from the distant past are laid down to be retrieved decades later.
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Four COVID-19 Vaccines Teach T Cells To Fight SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that four COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, J&J/Janssen, and Novavax) prompt the body to make effective, long-lasting T cells against SARS-CoV-2. These T cells can recognize SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern, including Delta and Omicron. "The vast majority of T cell responses...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Discovering How the Immune System Recognizes Fungal Invaders

Fungal infections kill an estimated 1.6 million people a year worldwide, but key aspects of the immune response are still unknown. Professor Neil Gow and Professor Alistair Brown, of the MRC Centre for Medical Mycology (MRC CMM) at the University of Exeter, have secured a £1.6 million Wellcome Investigator Award to find out how immune receptors detect specific chemical signatures on fungal cells.
SCIENCE

