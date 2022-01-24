ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs Don’t Appear To Protect Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Against Parkinson’s

technologynetworks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe autoimmune disorder rheumatoid arthritis has been associated with a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease (PD) in previous studies, with antirheumatic drugs as one possible explanation. However, most of the disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) were not associated with the risk of PD in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, a new register-based study...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 1

Related
NutritionFacts.org

Pomegranate: A Natural Treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Pomegranates are put to the test for weight loss, diabetes, COPD, prostate cancer, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. I previously reported on POM Wonderful back in 2011 in my video Is Pomegranate Juice That Wonderful?. My other video on this fruit is Pomegranate vs. Placebo for Prostate Cancer. What’s one way...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medscape News

Neurology Case Challenge: Visual and Auditory Hallucinations in a Patient With Parkinson Disease

Editor's Note: The Case Challenge series includes difficult-to-diagnose conditions, some of which are not frequently encountered by most clinicians but are nonetheless important to accurately recognize. Test your diagnostic and treatment skills using the following patient scenario and corresponding questions. If you have a case you would like to suggest for a future Case Challenge, please contact us.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How Handwriting Analysis Helps Diagnose Parkinson's Disease

Most neurological disorders are diagnosed by medical interview and physical examination, not by scans or tests. Parkinson's disease can be distinguished from most other tremor disorders using just a pen and pencil and in less than one minute. The treatment of disorders like essential tremor is different from that of...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Drugs#Disease#Cohort Study#Pd#The Medical Journal#Finpark#Finns
technologynetworks.com

Can Aerobic Exercise Benefit the Brain in Parkinson's Disease?

Brain function of patients with Parkinson's disease improves with regular exercise. Exercise strengthens connections between different brain areas and it inhibits brain shrinkage. Control over movements also improved in patients who cycled on an exercise bike for 45 minutes three times a week for six months. In Parkinson's disease, dopamine-producing...
FITNESS
Wyoming News

Newer Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Might Raise Heart, Cancer Risks

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Finding the right medication for rheumatoid arthritis isn't easy, and a newer pill against the disease carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms. The study was mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after earlier safety signals about the drug, called tofacitinib (Xeljanz). In response to the findings, published Jan. 26...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
healio.com

Antirheumatics not found to lower Parkinson’s risk

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs did not appear to be linked to a lower risk for Parkinson’s disease among individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, according to results of a nested case-control study published in Neurology. “Rheumatoid arthritis has been linked to lower risk of Parkinson’s disease (PD), although some studies have also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Parkinson's disease: Move regularly with intensity to delay symptoms

Regular moderate-to-vigorous physical activity improves the clinical progression of early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Different types of activities have different effects on the progression of the condition. Regular physical activity may improve the long-term clinical outcome of Parkinson’s disease. It is a progressive disease with symptoms that begin gradually. The...
FITNESS
elreporterosf.com

Spirulina offers benefits for people with Parkinson’s disease

01/13/2022 – Spirulina is a kind of blue-green alga that grows in both fresh and saltwater. Believed to be one of the oldest life forms on Earth, spirulina has been enjoyed by many cultures for thousands of years. The Aztecs of ancient Mesoamerica, for instance, used spirulina to boost their endurance and treat various diseases.
WEIGHT LOSS
Phramalive.com

Galvani Bioelectronics Announces World’s First Investigational Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis Using Splenic Nerve Stimulation

Galvani Bioelectronics Announces World’s First Investigational Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis Using Splenic Nerve Stimulation. Successful implantation and treatment underway in world’s first patient receiving experimental therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) using splenic nerve stimulation. Electrical stimulation of nerves specific to visceral organs potentially a new treatment class in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

ADHD drug may protect against Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration

Boosting levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine with atomoxetine, a repurposed ADHD medication, may be able to stall neurodegeneration in people with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. The results appear in the journal Brain. This is one of the first published clinical studies to show...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Parkinson’s Disease and Diabetes: Is there a Link?

Michael J. Fox, from the “Family Ties” TV series and “Back to the Future” movies, recently shared his experience and life with Parkinson’s disease on “CBS Mornings.” You’ve likely heard about this condition, but maybe you’re wondering exactly what it is, who it affects, and if it impacts people with diabetes. Learn more about this disease and how you might be able to reduce your risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Hydroxychloroquine shows promise as a treatment for multiple sclerosis

CALGARY, Alberta — Hydroxychloroquine may not be a reliable treatment for COVID-19, but a new study finds it may find a new job treating the worst form of multiple sclerosis (MS). Researchers from the University of Calgary found that the prescription drug can slow the worsening symptoms of primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

WHO strongly recommends arthritis drug for severe COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) continually updates a “living guideline” on drug treatments for COVID-19. The latest update strongly recommends an arthritis drug called baricitinib for patients with severe or critical disease. The recommendation follows a review by an expert panel of the latest evidence from clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis

An international research team has established a link between gut microbiota and chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis. The team led by Éric Boilard of Université Laval has discovered that a protein naturally present in the gut acts on the microbiota and causes the formation of molecules that exacerbate the symptoms of these diseases. The details of this finding are published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation—Insight.
SCIENCE
WTRF- 7News

A dangerous killer has swept the nation and affected communities nationwide.

(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery.   Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy