Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs Don’t Appear To Protect Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Against Parkinson’s

Michael J. Fox, from the “Family Ties” TV series and “Back to the Future” movies, recently shared his experience and life with Parkinson’s disease on “CBS Mornings.” You’ve likely heard about this condition, but maybe you’re wondering exactly what it is, who it affects, and if it impacts people with diabetes. Learn more about this disease and how you might be able to reduce your risk.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO