Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs Don’t Appear To Protect Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients Against Parkinson’s
The autoimmune disorder rheumatoid arthritis has been associated with a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease (PD) in previous studies, with antirheumatic drugs as one possible explanation. However, most of the disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) were not associated with the risk of PD in individuals with rheumatoid arthritis, a new register-based study...www.technologynetworks.com
Comments / 1