Director's Update, January 23, 2022

Dear Patrons,

It is hard to believe that we are almost at the end of January 2022! We have a variety of exciting programs for adults, children, and families this week. While we cannot see you in person just yet, we’d love to see you at one of our virtual programs. As we look forward to February and Black History Month, I want you to join me in acknowledging an important historical fact: 50 years ago today, the great Jackie Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, the first Black American to receive this honor. The Minuteman library catalog is filled with material about Jackie Robinson.

A meaningful City Council resolution was adopted in memory of Janet Axelrod, who was the Chair of the Library Board of Trustees through December, 2021. While we dearly miss her, I am happy to report that the Board of Trustees selected the Children's book author and development professional Kaija Langley as its new Chair. Kaija has been serving on the Board of Trustees since 2020.

Outdoor Programs for Kids

This week, these outdoor programs for young children will be offered (weather permitting) at our Central Square, Main, O’Connell, and Valente locations:

Outdoor Songs & Stories: All ages are invited to sing, dance, and share a story!

Story Time: All ages are invited to join us for a half-hour of stories!

Please see the events calendar

for more program details. Registration is not required.

Wellness for Seniors (Virtual)

Monday, January 24

11-11:45 a.m.

Breathe, stretch, and dance your way to a blissful body, joyous heart, and a steady, quiet mind! Open to all levels and abilities. Registration is required for each session.

ESOL Classes (Virtual)

Tuesdays only

11 a.m.-Noon

Tuesdays and Thursdays

1-2 p.m. and 3-4 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays

10:30 a.m.-Noon

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes occur virtually on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Beginner ESOL takes place at 1 p.m., Intermediate ESOL at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Higher Beginner ESOL at 10:30 a.m.

.

Hive Safety Training (Virtual)

January 25, 7-7:30 p.m.

January 27, 6-6:30 p.m.

In this workshop, you will learn about our makerspace, how to use our resources, and how to keep safe in The Hive. Registration is required. Before attending workshops in The Hive, all makers must bring signed copies of The Hive User Agreement and Waivers

.

Equipment and Studio Reservation (Main)

January 26, 2-5 p.m.

January 29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

During this time, anyone who has completed Hive training and is badged to use equipment or studio(s) can reserve Hive equipment or studio spaces. Learn more about becoming a badged maker. Staff will assist participants as they are able. Registration is required

.

Family Story Time (Virtual)

Thursday, January 27

4-4:20 p.m.

Children and their grown-ups are welcome to join us for 20-25 minutes of songs, stories, and rhymes. Caregivers are asked to participate with their children. It is as important as ever to model movement and song for your little one during this virtual session. Plan to sing along and move around! Registration is required.

Lavender Suarez presents Transcendent Waves Sound Bath (Virtual)

Thursday, January 27

6-7 p.m.

Join the sound healing practitioner, meditation teacher, musician, and artist Lavender Suarez in a reading of her popular book, Transcendent Waves: How Listening Shapes Our Creative Livesfollowed by a live sound bath – an improvised concert or healing, relaxation, and meditation.Registration is required.

Audio Engineering in GarageBand (Virtual)

Wednesday, January 28

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Get started with audio editing for podcasts, music, audiobooks, and other creative sound projects using GarageBand, the sound creation software found on Mac and iOS devices. You will become familiar with the GarageBand interface, explore the basics of audio engineering, and learn more about resources and tools you can use at home and in The Hive to create sound. This course is open to everyone. You do not need to take Hive Safety Training before attending this virtual workshop. Registration is required.

Warm Regards,

Maria McCauley, PH.D

Director of Libraries