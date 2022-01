As an AP Lang and AP Lit teacher, Lisa Penninga likes to have Socratic Seminar sessions with her students to discuss as a class. In using the Socratic method, Penninga has her students ask and answer questions to encourage critical thinking about the topic at hand. To keep track of who is talking and what they say, Penninga creates an intricate web. However, this task can be very time-consuming for her, and she does not feel as attentive as she would like to be in the conversation.

FOREST HILLS, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO