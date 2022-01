Two qualified to go to All-State Choir out of Burns High School. All-State Music is the highest level to get to in Wyoming High School music programs. It is program the students must apply for. The students apply for All-State by October 18th. The state then sets up auditions for the students. The students get scored on select pieces of music chosen for the auditions and a written essay. They also must have a letter of recommendation, and then the committee decides who will be All-State bound.

BURNS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO