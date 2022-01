The Museum of Fine Arts Boston has returned a painting by Salomon van Ruysdael to the heirs of Ferenc Chorin, a Jewish collector who had deposited the 17th-century landscape in a Hungarian bank vault, only to see that vault emptied in 1945. The painting, titled View of Beverwijk (1646, seen above), is currently being exhibited at Christie’s in New York, where it will head to auction later this year. Chorin grew wealthy as an industrialist and a banker in Hungary, and had used his fortune to acquire works by François Millet, Mihály Munkácsy, and Alfred Sisley, as well as items of Renaissance furniture, Ushak carpets and...

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO