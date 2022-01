STAY OFF THE ICE!

Don't be tempted; Don't be fooled! Charles River ice is never safe. If a person (or dog) is in trouble on the icy Charles River or Fresh Pond, call 911 right away. Get help on the way.

Trained & equipped firefighters will quickly respond and make the rescue.

The only safe ice is at the rink.

For more ice & water safety info, go to: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/ice-and-cold-water-safety