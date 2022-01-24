ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

By Amy Norton
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Injection medications can save the vision of older people with macular degeneration, but the ongoing regimen...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macular Degeneration#Healthday News
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Wyoming News

How Many Steps to Walk Away From Diabetes?

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When older people cut back on physical activity, their risk of type 2 diabetes rises. But walking regularly can help, a new study suggests. The more steps you take -- and the more intensely you walk -- the lower your odds for type 2 diabetes, researchers found. To assess the link between walking and diabetes risk, they enrolled more than 4,800 women, 65...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Fears of Covid ‘domino effect’ as deaths from heart disease and strokes rise

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy