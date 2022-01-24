Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
