CBS News Launches Rebranded Streaming Network With New Slate and Studio

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 3 days ago

CBS News and Stations has unveiled its reimagined and rebranded streaming news network, featuring a brand new studio and a slate of updated programming, including...

The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Shuffles Executive Team With Emphasis on Streaming

CBS News is rejiggering its executive team, and placing an added emphasis on streaming in the process. For starters, CBS has hired Anthony Galloway to serve as senior vp of CBS News streaming, overseeing all programming and production. An NBC News, Conde Nast and Vice veteran, Galloway was most recently chief content officer at The Wall Street Journal. He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. Meanwhile, CBS has promoted Kaci Sokoloff to vp of bookings for CBS News, leading a centralized booking unit that will encompass the TV broadcasts and streaming platforms. She had been the...
Deadline

CBS News Taps Team To Boost Streaming Plans

CBS News has tapped The Wall Street Journal’s Anthony Galloway to oversee day-to-day programming and production for the network’s streaming service, along with a series of  other executives who also will play roles in the expanded emphasis on the digital platforms. Galloway will serve as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming, and will report to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. The network also named Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming, and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across network and streaming. Galloway most recently was...
AdWeek

CBS Announces Streaming News Leadership Team

CBS News kicked Tuesday off by announcing an expansion of its streaming news leadership team. Anthony Galloway (shown right) is joining CBS as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming; Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming; and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across Network and Streaming.
AdWeek

CBS Rebrands CBSN, Adds CBS Miami to Local Stream

CBS News and Stations has rebranded its streaming news service CBSN, which will now be called CBS News Streaming. The newly branded service has an updated news set in the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. CBS said the newly named service will “showcase CBS News’ original reporting and exquisite storytelling, featuring some of the most well-known anchors and journalists throughout the organization,” along with new primetime programs.
New Haven Register

CBS News Places New Focus on Streaming With Hire of Anthony Galloway

CBS News is placing new emphasis on streaming video, luring an executive from The Wall Street Journal to oversee the broadband news venture once known as CBSN. The ViacomCBS unit hired Anthony Galloway, who had been overseeing a range of audio and video initiatives at the News Corp.-backed broadsheet, as its new senior vice president of streaming. Galloway, who will report to Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of a unit that comprises CBS News and local stations, is expected to oversee day-to-day programming and production for CBS News’ streaming service. He starts his new role Feb. 14.
Norah O'donnell
Gayle King
Margaret Brennan
inquirer.com

NBC10 launches streaming news channel on Peacock

If you were looking to cut your cable subscription, but were sticking around because of local news, NBC has some news for you. Beginning Thursday, Peacock users are able to stream Keith Jones, Erin Coleman, Tracy Davidson, and the entire NBC10 news team without a cable subscription. They’re the second Philadelphia newscast to open up on their parent company’s streaming service — CBS3 is currently available to stream on Paramount+ to premium subscribers. 6ABC doesn’t appear on Hulu (though it does appear on Hulu + Live TV) and Fox doesn’t have an over-the-top streaming product for Fox 29.
tvtechnology.com

CBS News Expands Senior Executive Team to Boost Streaming Efforts

NEW YORK—CBS News has announced the hiring or promotion of three senior executives who will help the news organization “accelerate our streaming ambitions,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. The news organization has been in the process of revamping its streaming operations...
tvtechnology.com

CBS News Miami Begins Streaming

MIAMI—As part of a wider effort to expand its streaming operations, CBS News and Stations has launched the CBS News Miami streaming channel, making it the 13th local direct-to-consumer streaming news channel owned by the ViacomCBS division. CBS News Miami features anchored programming and coverage of live breaking news...
The Press

UNCHAINEDTV: The New Streaming TV Network that Programs to Save the Planet

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new streaming television network focused on activism to save the planet. UNCHAINEDTV has just launched to give filmmakers and mission-driven content creators a new outlet for passion projects with a purpose. UNCHAINEDTV collaborates with filmmakers and non-profits that focus on climate...
Register Citizen

Paramount Puts ‘Movie Network’ Rebrand Plans on Hold

Paramount Network will remain Paramount Network — at least for now — as the cabler nixes plans to rebrand as the Paramount Movie Network. According to insiders, the rebrand plans have been put on ice partly due to COVID-19, which has had an immense impact on production, as well as the success of “Yellowstone,” which has grown into a tremendous hit for Paramount Network and is now the No. 1 entertainment program on cable.
dexerto.com

Dexerto Originals launches with first look at SypherPK’s new gaming studio

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan took us inside his new Oni Studios gaming studio for the first episode of Dexerto Originals. Dexerto Originals, which launches with its own YouTube channel on January 25, will deliver compelling documentaries every fortnight, giving fans the inside story on the world’s biggest gaming personalities.
