CBS News Launches Rebranded Streaming Network With New Slate and Studio

If you were looking to cut your cable subscription, but were sticking around because of local news, NBC has some news for you. Beginning Thursday, Peacock users are able to stream Keith Jones, Erin Coleman, Tracy Davidson, and the entire NBC10 news team without a cable subscription. They’re the second Philadelphia newscast to open up on their parent company’s streaming service — CBS3 is currently available to stream on Paramount+ to premium subscribers. 6ABC doesn’t appear on Hulu (though it does appear on Hulu + Live TV) and Fox doesn’t have an over-the-top streaming product for Fox 29.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO