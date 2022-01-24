How to avoid electrical fires in the home

Do you have a lamp that flickers? Or a light switch that doesn’t work quite as well as it used to?

Play it safe — don’t use it, said Jim Resnick, program manager for Senior Outreach and Education at Montgomery County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

As a firefighter for 45 years, Resnick has some advice: Turn off that light or device. Throw it away or call an electrician to check it out.

Five Montgomery County residents over age 60 died from an electrical fire in their home in 2021, according to Resnick. Older adults are at greater risk than others when it comes to house fires due to mobility problems, medication side effects, reduced hearing and other issues.

In fact, at age 65, people are twice as likely to be killed or injured by fires; and by age 75, people are nearly four times as likely to die in a fire.

What can you do to protect yourself this winter?

“We want folks to take an inventory of every electronic device in their home,” Resnick suggested. “Very often people will say after the fact, ‘You know, there was something with that appliance (or device or light) that was not quite right.’”

Pay attention to those concerns. Turn off the device, unplug it and don’t use it, Resnick said. Then either get it fixed or throw it away.

The other cause of electrical fires is wiring in older houses.

“When it comes to wiring situations, often there are warning signs. There might be an unusual odor,” he said.

“It might be worthwhile to not use that light and get an electrician in to make whatever repairs are needed.”

Free fire safety inspection

Resnick and his team of firefighters have given free safety assessments to “thousands and thousands” of homeowners, he said.

The process works like this: First, they check for working smoke alarms on every level of the house. They suggest installing a smoke alarm in the bedroom, too.

“We also take a look around the home for some of the common causes of fires,” he said. “We sometimes notice that people have overloaded electrical outlets. Sometimes they have high-intensity lights near combustible items, like curtains. Or electrical cords that are underneath carpets.”

Most home fires start in the kitchen. It’s important to pay attention when you cook. Don’t leave cooking items unattended, and make sure the area around your stove is clear of flammable items.

Smoking is the leading cause of fire-related deaths in the United States. If you smoke, do not smoke in bed.

“Many fires are started when ashes or cigarette butts fall onto couches, chairs, wooden decks or in mulch. Ashes can smolder for hours before re-igniting,” according to the county website.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service offers free smoke alarms to some older residents, those with disabilities and low-income homeowners in Montgomery County, Maryland. Call (240) 777-2430 for more information.

To schedule a free fire safety inspection in your home, call 311 or (240) 777-2430. For a checklist of suggestions to avoid fires, see https://bit.ly/AvoidingFires.