ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Half of cancer experiments not replicable

By Carla K. Johnson
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dc4FL_0du7sGsG00

Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research.

They recreated 50 experiments, the type of preliminary research with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new cancer drugs. The results reported in December: About half the scientific claims didn’t hold up.

“The truth is we fool ourselves. Most of what we claim is novel or significant is no such thing,” said Dr. Vinay Prasad, a cancer doctor and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the project.

It’s a pillar of science that the strongest findings come from experiments that can be repeated with similar results.

In reality, there’s little incentive for researchers to share methods and data so others can verify the work, said Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences. Researchers lose prestige if their results don’t hold up to scrutiny, she said.

And there are built-in rewards for publishing discoveries.

But for cancer patients, it can raise false hopes to read headlines of a mouse study that seems to promise a cure “just around the corner,” Prasad said. “Progress in cancer is always slower than we hope.”

Current treatments not affected

The new study reflects on shortcomings early in the scientific process, not with established treatments. By the time cancer drugs reach the market, they’ve been tested rigorously in large numbers of people to make sure they are safe and they work.

For the project, the researchers tried to repeat experiments from cancer biology papers published from 2010 to 2012 in major journals such as Cell, Science and Nature.

Overall, 54% of the original findings failed to measure up to statistical criteria set ahead of time by the Reproducibility Project, according to the team’s study published online by eLife. (The nonprofit eLife receives funding from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which also supports the Associated Press Health and Science Department.)

Among the studies that did not hold up was one that found a certain gut bacteria was tied to colon cancer in humans. Another was for a type of drug that shrunk breast tumors in mice. A third was a mouse study of a potential prostate cancer drug.

A co-author of the prostate cancer study said the research done at Sanford Burnham Prebys research institute has held up to other scrutiny.

“There’s plenty of reproduction in the [scientific] literature of our results,” said Erkki Ruoslahti, who started a company now running human trials on the same compound for metastatic pancreatic cancer.

This is the second major analysis by the Reproducibility Project. In 2015, they found similar problems when they tried to repeat experiments in psychology.

Study co-author Brian Nosek of the Center for Open Science said it can be wasteful to plow ahead without first doing the work to repeat findings.

“We start a clinical trial, or we spin up a startup company, or we trumpet to the world ‘We have a solution’ before we’ve done the follow-on work to verify it,” Nosek said.

Lack of cooperation a problem

The researchers tried to minimize differences in how the cancer experiments were conducted. Often, they couldn’t get help from the scientists who did the original work when they had questions about which strain of mice to use or where to find specially engineered tumor cells.

“I wasn’t surprised, but it is concerning that about a third of scientists were not helpful, and, in some cases, were beyond not helpful,” said Michael Lauer, deputy director of extramural research at the National Institutes of Health.

NIH will try to improve data sharing among scientists by requiring it of grant-funded institutions in 2023, Lauer said.

“Science, when it’s done right, can yield amazing things,” Lauer said.

For now, skepticism regarding novel findings is the right approach, said Dr. Glenn Begley, a biotechnology consultant and former head of cancer research at drugmaker Amgen. A decade ago, he and other in-house scientists at Amgen reported even lower rates of confirmation when they tried to repeat published cancer experiments.

Cancer research is difficult, Begley said, and “it is very easy for researchers to be attracted to results that look exciting and provocative, results that appear to further support their favorite idea as to how cancer should work, but that are just wrong.”

—AP

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Researchers explore vulnerabilities within SARS-CoV-2 'hotbeds' of replication

Beneath the SARS-CoV-2 membrane and its spikes lurks a squiggle of genetic material, or RNA, enveloped by a protein that acts like bubble wrap to protect the genetic material. This protein also acts as a "hotbed" for multiple interactions to control the infected cell. Through atomic-resolution studies conducted by University...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Prostate Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Elife
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
The Beacon Newspapers

Healthy volunteers sought for paid study

Did you know that diabetes not only affects the heart and circulation but the mind, too? Persons with type 2 diabetes have roughly double the risk of dementia than adults without diabetes. Even adults in the early stages of diabetes before diagnosis show lower cognitive function, although researchers don’t understand exactly how diabetes and cognitive decline are connected.
BALTIMORE, MD
scitechdaily.com

New Research Suggests High-Purity CBD May Help Block COVID-19 Virus From Replicating

UChicago Medicine study suggests high-purity CBD may help block virus from replicating. Researchers recommend clinical trials for CBD to prevent COVID-19 based on promising animal data. An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the University of Chicago has found evidence that cannabidiol, or CBD, a product of the cannabis plant, can...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Nearly half of blood cancer patients insufficiently protected against omicron

Nearly 50 percent of blood cancer patients do not have detectable levels of antibodies able to neutralize the omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant after a third vaccine dose, according to new laboratory data from the Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust published as a Research letter in The Lancet.
CANCER
IFLScience

CBD Could Help Stop SARS-CoV-2 Replicating Inside Cells, Study Suggests

Cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical in cannabis commonly known as CBD, stops the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in mice and human lung cells in a petri dish in a new study. In another arm of the study, a survey revealed that people taking CBD oil as a treatment for epilepsy were testing positive for COVID-19 at significantly lower rates than people who were not taking CBD.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

How Cells “License” the Replication of Their Genome During Cell Division

A new study from scientists at the UNC School of Medicine has illuminated an important process that occurs during cell division and is a likely source of DNA damage under some circumstances, including cancer. The scientists, who reported their findings in Nucleic Acids Research, devised a sophisticated experimental platform for...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Pancreatic cancer cells shown to feed on hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid, or HA, is a known presence in pancreatic tumors, but a new study from researchers at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center shows that hyaluronic acid also acts as food to the cancer cells. These findings, recently published in eLife, provide insight into how pancreatic cancer cells grow and indicate new possibilities to treat them.
CANCER
The Beacon Newspapers

How to avoid peripheral arterial disease

Approximately 6.5 million people 40 and older in the United States have peripheral arterial disease. Known as PAD, the disease is the narrowing or blockage of the vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs. It is primarily caused by the buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries, which is called atherosclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient Experience

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in California using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. CMS has introduced the HCAHPS summary star rating, which is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Poultry Site

Replication, coverage vary among MD vaccination programs for long-lived birds

Marek’s disease (MD) vaccination programs for breeders and layers can vary significantly in the replication and coverage they provide,1 a finding that should be considered when planning an MD-control strategy for long-lived birds, advises Eduardo Muniz, DVM, PhD, Zoetis. “All commercially available MD vaccines prevent mortality and the development...
ANIMALS
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
419
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy