WWE star Brock Lesnar is even more muscly as college wrestling hulk than he is now before growing beard and top knot

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
 3 days ago

BROCK LESNAR has stood out in WWE since his devastating debut in 2002 thanks to his amazing athletic ability and hulking figure.

But if pro wrestling enthusiasts think Lesnar looks intimidating today then they should have a look at his college years with the University of Minnesota when he became a two-time NCAA All American.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvhHn_0du7s3U400
Brock Lesnar is still trimmed and intimidating despite his advanced age of 44 years old Credit: WWE

The Beast Incarnate instilled the fear on his opponents as a heavyweight with a towering 6ft 3in frame and an absolutely shredded physique.

The Conqueror was quickly scouted by WWE and the company's Chairman Vince McMahon was so impressed with his wrestling skills as well as brute force that he didn't think twice about signing him.

He was quickly dubbed The Next Big Thing and quickly made his presence known as he tore Maven, Al Snow and Spike Dudley apart like they were ragged dolls on his first night on RAW.

The WWE Universe stood in awe at Lesnar's presence and witnessed him dismantling legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair and The Rock.

The American bruiser became the youngest ever WWE Champion after beating Dwayne Johnson at SummerSlam 2002 when he was 25 years old and remained undefeated for a whopping eight months.

After two dominant years, the 44-year-old shocked the world of wrestling when he quit the promotion at the top of his game for personal reasons.

But his story wasn't over yet as he transitioned to UFC in 2008 where his 265lbs figure, combined with his amateur wrestling background and brutal fighting skills, helped him become Heavyweight Champion.

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 with a bit of extra weight, which he shredded during his temporary MMA return four years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wqes_0du7s3U400
Brock Lesnar looked even more muscly during his college years as an amateur wrestler Credit: Minnesota Golden Gophers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGg9l_0du7s3U400
Lesnar wrestled for the Minnesota Golden Gophers when he was at university Credit: Minnesota Golden Gophers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Xh2J_0du7s3U400
Brock Lesnar was accused of weighing too much in 2020 Credit: WWE

The nine-time world champion received criticism in 2020 when he appeared overweight in the ring.

However, the reigning WWE Champion returned last summer with a completely different look as he donned a long beard as well as a top knot and looks totally ripped once more ahead of Saturday's Royal Rumble.

Lesnar always posed as an intimidating figure thanks to his muscular heavyweight physique and held on to it despite a shocking bout of diverticulitis in late 2009, which required surgery to repair part of his colon.

The US Sun

