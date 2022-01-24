Gnosia is Now Available on PC

Much like how a good vehicle engine is paramount to how a car functions and performs, game engines serve a similarly integral purpose in game development. Epic’s Unreal Engine has been at the forefront of gaming technology and modern rendering for years at this point, and its latest in line – Unreal Engine 5 is no different. From its Lumen lighting system to Nanite rendering to easier implementation of photogrammetry, the Unreal Engine 5 has no shortage of impressive features. That said, to us gamers – what matters the most is how developers utilize these feature sets to create never-before-seen experiences in gaming. To that effect, here are 10 Unreal Engine 5 games that look insane.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO