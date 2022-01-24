ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Pet owners warned to avoid these 11 ‘harmful’ houseplants which could be lethal for cats and dogs

By Catrin Picton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6dXn_0du7nzgs00

CARING for your pets can be tricky when something as seemingly innocuous as your house plants could be a danger to them.

Luckily, houseplant experts at Flowercard have shared the flora and fauna that is most harmful to your cats and dogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlfA8_0du7nzgs00
You may need to check the houseplants you have already Credit: Getty

Aloe vera, tulips, peace lillies, jade plant, succulents, ZZ plant, snake plant, daffodils, spider plant, oleander and the caladium houseplant are all toxic and probably best not to have in your house if you have pets.

Flowercard explained: “Many common indoor plants can be harmful to pets, and while most won’t cause more than an upset stomach, some are lethal.”

B Well CBD found that over 700 plants and flowers can be toxic for humans as well as animals, so there may well be more.

Aloe vera and tulips made the most popular plants of 2022 list, however, tulips contain dangerous glycosides, which is also in all flowers from the lily family.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

Flowercard said: “The most toxic part of the plant is the bulb, and once eaten it can cause symptoms like vomiting and hyper salivation.”

The popular peace lily, which has stunning, delicate white flowers and strong, glossy leaves may look beautiful in the home, but is best avoided by pet owners.

If your pet eats the flower, it can irritate their mouth, and no one wants a pet who won't eat or needs a trip to the vet.

As for soothing aloe vera, the experts said: “One of the most popular indoor plants, aloe vera can be harmful to cats and dogs…it can cause tremors and vomiting if eaten.”

This is because aloe plants contain anthraquinone glycosides.

When these are digested by your pet, they get metabolised by intestinal bacteria and then form compounds that increase mucus in your pets colon.

As for the well-loved and easiest plants to care for, succulents are actually pretty dangerous for cats and dogs.

The jade [lant, which is also low-maintenance as they both need very little watering is also potentially lethal.

Succulents and the Jade plant are both part of the rubber tree family, which can be toxic for animals if they eat them.

Another plant which pet owners should avoid is the ZZ plant, which stands for Zamioculcas zamiifolia, is entirely poisonous.

As a plant that can thrive on its own, it is still a great houseplant for beginners.

However, Flowercard said: “The ZZ plant is mild to moderately toxic if ingested by pets. The toxins in the plant can cause symptoms including stomach aches and vomiting."

The snake plant is also a low-maintenance plant but is toxic if ingested by pets, so best avoided or at least kept well away from your animals.

Daffodils, spider plant, oleander and caladium, which are all stunning and well loved were also found to be dangerous to humans and pets.

If you choose to own any of these toxic houseplants as a pet owner, you must always keep them out of reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUma9_0du7nzgs00
The ZZ plant is brilliant for beginners but also very poisonous Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zIMmr_0du7nzgs00
Succulents may be easy to care for but are not your pets friend Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NDdw6_0du7nzgs00
Make sure your pet is safe from any dangerous plants Credit: Alamy

For more pet stories, check out I’m a vet and these are my FIVE tips for a happy pet

Plus, Aldi launches Velvet Scallop chair for your pet and we’re obsessed

Find out why you’ve been cleaning your cat litter tray all wrong – here are SIX top tips

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Houseplants#Lant
koamnewsnow.com

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

Does your cat sleep with you? You should be thrilled

There’s nothing better than getting into bed for the night, only to have your cat come and curl up against you. It feels cozy and comforting for you, and your cat probably feels the same way. But why does your cat sleep with you, and is he doing it out of affection or just because it’s comfortable? The answer may be a mix. If your cat sleeps with you, chances are many factors prompt him to seek you out, but many of these reasons can be pretty flattering. The more you know about your cat’s sleep behavior, the better you’ll be able to guess why he’s chosen you to be his nap buddy.
PETS
news4sanantonio.com

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
PET SERVICES
103.3 WKFR

Precious Arwin, Just 13 Weeks Old, Needs a New, Forever Home

The thought of pets sitting in shelters waiting for their forever homes is enough to pull at the heartstrings. But, a puppy getting returned to the shelter at just 13 weeks old? That's just devastating!. This week, for Dog Days, we're talking about this tiny little baby, Arwin. Arwin is...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Dogs Spin Around Before They Poop?

Humans don’t typically have any complex pre-poop rituals. Most just make sure they’ve got their phone on them, lock the door, and go for it. But dogs have a tendency to preface their bowel movements with a bit of rotating, spinning around for a while before getting down to business.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Why Cats Love to Sit in Boxes – Even Fake Ones, According to Science

Most millennial cat owners will be familiar with the phrase “If I fits, I sits,” used so often to caption delightful online images of cats attempting to squeeze into a box, drawer, bag, bowl, or other container. But if no such object were there, would cats still try...
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to cause destruction at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

4 totally normal reasons dogs eat poop (and what to do about it)

Gross is gross – no matter how much you love your pup. From accidents to weird-smelling dog food, nothing tips the scale of disgusting quite like witnessing your dog eat poop… and then having to take it from their mouth. If you’re in public, like in a dog park or on a walking trail, it can be downright embarrassing too. So why do dogs eat poop anyway?
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
315K+
Followers
6K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy