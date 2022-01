January 14, 2022 – Merced – On January 12, 10:28 P.M. Officer Laguna observed a vehicle at K St & W. 18th Street fail to stop at the posted stop sign. After making an enforcement stop on the vehicle, he recognized the passenger identified as Abel Muniz (24) to be a validated gang member. After further investigation Officer Laguna was able to develop sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle. Two un serialized handguns were located under where Muniz was sitting. Muniz was booked into the Merced County Jail for several weapons violations and gang enhancements.

