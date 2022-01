Here's a tax tip for those who don't itemize. Typically, you can't deduct your charitable contributions if you take the standard deduction—something most taxpayers do. But because of a special one-time tax provision passed by Congress, individuals, including married individuals filing separate returns, can claim deductions of up to $300 for cash contributions made to qualifying charities last year on their 2021 returns. The maximum deduction for married individuals filing joint returns is $600.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO