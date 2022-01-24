ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Aston Villa could line up after January transfer window with Bentancur joining Coutinho in new-look XI

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjs5Z_0du7mapk00

ASTON VILLA could look very different at the end of the transfer window if they manage to lure Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

Steven Gerrard has already looked to improve his squad through the additions of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhKSv_0du7mapk00
Aston Villa have already added Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho this month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KG0uI_0du7mapk00
Villa want Bentancur in a £16million move Credit: Getty

And if Bentancur arrives Gerrard's midfield could look a lot different to the one that played under previous manager Dean Smith.

That's because Jacob Ramsey has played a more prominent role under Stevie G, starting nine of Villa's last ten league games.

Ramsey's position in the squad could be under threat if Bentancur joins in a £16million move.

But Gerrard could decide to drop Douglas Luiz instead to make way for Bentancur, with Ramsey better suited to the box-to-box role.

Bentancur operates in defensive midfield and Gerrard likely wants him to play in the middle of Ramsey and John McGinn.

His presence would give that pair the freedom to get forward in support of Coutinho and Emi Buendia.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

But Villa are far from guaranteed to sign the Argentine.

He has made 26 appearances for Juventus this season so Max Allegri may be keen to keep hold of the midfielder.

The Old Lady are also keen to get rid of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo so could be short of midfielders by the end of the month.

Ramsey has been linked with a move back to Arsenal with Newcastle and Wolves are also interested in the Wales international.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa close to deal for Juventus midfielder Bentancur

Aston Villa are plotting an ambitious move for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The central midfielder is a key target for manager Steven Gerrard, per Football Insider. The source suggests that the club are offering Juventus around £18 million for Bentancur. The Uruguay international is also keen to make the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Douglas Luiz
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Rodrigo Bentancur
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Jacob Ramsey
Person
Philippe Coutinho
nevermanagealone.com

Transfer Spotlight: Aston Villa’s Philippe Coutinho

On 7 January 2022, Aston Villa announced the signing of Brazilian right footed left-winger Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona with an option to buy for £33 m. Aston Villa currently sits around the middle of the English Premier League table within a cluster of six clubs spanning four points from 10th through 15th ranking. The Birmingham club is currently managed by the one and only Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool central midfielder is working on a project and his old Anfield teammate Coutinho did not need much convincing to become a new, integral part of it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa remain hopeful of signing £16m-rated Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur before the transfer window closes - but Max Allegri is unwilling to let the Uruguayan leave unless he can secure a proven replacement

Aston Villa remain hopeful of signing Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus once the Serie A club have secured a replacement. The Uruguay international is a top target for Villa but Juve boss Max Allegri is unwilling to let him leave until the club have agreed a deal for a proven midfielder this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Wales#Arsenal#Juventus#Ts Cs#Argentine
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Everton still an ‘attractive club’ for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
315K+
Followers
6K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy