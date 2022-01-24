How Aston Villa could line up after January transfer window with Bentancur joining Coutinho in new-look XI

ASTON VILLA could look very different at the end of the transfer window if they manage to lure Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus.

Steven Gerrard has already looked to improve his squad through the additions of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne.

Villa want Bentancur in a £16million move Credit: Getty

And if Bentancur arrives Gerrard's midfield could look a lot different to the one that played under previous manager Dean Smith.

That's because Jacob Ramsey has played a more prominent role under Stevie G, starting nine of Villa's last ten league games.

Ramsey's position in the squad could be under threat if Bentancur joins in a £16million move.

But Gerrard could decide to drop Douglas Luiz instead to make way for Bentancur, with Ramsey better suited to the box-to-box role.

Bentancur operates in defensive midfield and Gerrard likely wants him to play in the middle of Ramsey and John McGinn.

His presence would give that pair the freedom to get forward in support of Coutinho and Emi Buendia.

But Villa are far from guaranteed to sign the Argentine.

He has made 26 appearances for Juventus this season so Max Allegri may be keen to keep hold of the midfielder.

The Old Lady are also keen to get rid of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo so could be short of midfielders by the end of the month.

Ramsey has been linked with a move back to Arsenal with Newcastle and Wolves are also interested in the Wales international.

