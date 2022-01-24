ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, TX

Oil falls 2% as Fed rate hike talk spooks risk markets

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets such as equities while the dollar rallied. Wall Street stocks slumped, after last week posting...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage rates drop slightly as market awaits Fed’s March rate hike

Mortgage rates decreased slightly this week, according to the latest data from Freddie Mac. This comes as the market awaits the upcoming rate hike, which the Federal Reserve signaled could come in March. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.55% annual percentage rate (APR) for the week ending Jan. 27,...
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

BlackRock: Fed Risks Overdoing it with Rate Hikes

Many economists and investors have criticized the Federal Reserve for moving too slowly to combat inflation. But Scott Thiel, chief fixed-income strategist for BlackRock (BLK) - Get BlackRock, Inc. Report, has the opposite concern, he told Bloomberg. Thiel is worried the Fed’s new-found hawkishness could lead to excessive interest rate hikes, hurting the economy.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Freeport, TX
Business
KTVZ

Global markets retreat after Fed signals rate hikes are coming soon

Global stock markets dropped Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signaled it that will move quickly to hike interest rates. Asian markets tumbled. Japan’s Nikkei slid 3.1% to close at its lowest level in 14 months and South Korea’s Kospi slipped into a bear market after declining 3.5%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.8% to its lowest level since July, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. small cap stocks may be signalling market bottom

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As the small cap Russell 2000 hovers near bear market territory, some strategists are optimistic the index and U.S. stock market may be close to a bottom for the recent sell-off. The Russell index of small capitalization stocks, often the most volatile of the major U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

S&P 500 ends lower as Fed hints at hawkish tightening timeline

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday, taking an abrupt nosedive that reversed earlier solid gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve released its statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. The Dow joined the S&P in negative territory, while the Nasdaq saw a late...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Wti Oil#Oil Stocks#Fed#The Department Of Energy#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#The U S Federal Reserve#Again Capital Management#Price Futures Group
The Fiscal Times

The Fed Tees Up a Rate Hike

What a Wednesday! Justice Stephen Breyer will reportedly retire, giving President Joe Biden a chance to name his replacement and, perhaps, to shift the narrative around his presidency and the upcoming midterm elections — though not to alter the ideological balance of the Supreme Court. The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, said that it would “soon” be appropriate to raise interest rates, signaling that hikes could start in March.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Falls as Fed Fails to Rule Out Steep Hiking Path, Growth & Tech Stocks at Risk

The Federal Reserve keeps borrowing costs near zero, but telegraphs an interest rate increase is coming. Powell acknowledges there is quite a bit of room to raise borrowing costs, fails to rule out hiking at every meeting and admits that the bank hasn’t made any decisions on the size of rate adjustments, sparking a sharp reversal in risk assets.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
etftrends.com

Putting Fed Rate Hikes into Perspective

We believe the median forecast for interest rates for the Federal Open Market Committee in 2024 is 2.125%. In this event, US Public debt would ultimately increase by 0.8% of Gross Domestic Product by our estimates. This increased interest cost should have limited repercussions on the economy and market, in...
BUSINESS
jwnenergy.com

Ukraine jitters create ‘perfect storm’ for market spooked by Fed

A fresh bout of risk aversion spread across markets Monday amid growing concern over potential Russian military action against Ukraine and as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to confirm a hawkish policy tilt later this week. Haven currencies rallied and euro-area bonds advanced along with Treasures. The Swiss franc...
BUSINESS
oilandgas360.com

Oil falls on strong dollar and potential Fed rate rises

Oil prices fell on Monday, hit by a stronger dollar and investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected increases to interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brent crude fell $2.19, or 2.5%, to $85.70 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $2.59, or 3%, to $82.56...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eyeonhousing.org

Fed Rate Hike Coming in March

At the conclusion of its January policy meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee strongly signaled that it will undertake its first, post-covid increase of the federal funds rate in March. The Fed is tightening monetary policy in response to the highest inflation readings in nearly 40 years. These inflationary pressures have increased both consumer costs and businesses input costs, including those faced by the residential construction sector.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Fed Signals Rate Hikes are Imminent

All eyes on March meeting as statement notes “it will soon be appropriate” to raise rates. Fed to start shrinking its balance sheet after rate hikes begin. The Fed continued to set the stage for interest rate liftoff by clearly signaling rate hikes will “soon be appropriate” in light of high inflation and a strong labour market. Recall that at its December meeting, the Fed accelerated its QE tapering timeline to wind down net purchases by early March, opening the door to a mid-March rate hike. Subsequent comments from a number of FOMC members increased the odds of such a move, and today’s statement adds to the risk of an earlier rate hike than our Q2 call. A below-4% unemployment rate, a sluggish rebound in labour supply, accelerating wage growth and persistently high inflation all argue for the Fed to begin removing accommodation sooner rather than later.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Buffeted by Fed Rate Hike Risk and Russia/Ukraine War Fears

Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy decision remains key. Gold getting a risk-off bid as Russia ramps up invasion fears. For all market-moving data releases and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar. Tomorrow’s FOMC rate decision and chair Powell’s subsequent press conference will hopefully give the markets a clear idea of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy