Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Receives Notice of Allowance on U.S. Patent for the Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder Using AD04

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Medicinova (MNOV) Announces Notice of Intention to Grant for a New Patent Covering MN-166

MediciNova, Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV), today announced that it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thefreshtoast.com

Study: Medical Cannabis Use Reduces Opioid Prescriptions In Patients With Osteoarthritis

Researchers in Philadelphia concluded that medical cannabis reduces opioid prescription for patients with chronic OA pain and improves pain and quality of life. Osteoarthritis (OA) can result in significant pain, often requiring pain management with opioids, which can be addictive. According to a study performed by researchers at Thomas Jefferson University and the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, medical cannabis has the potential to be an alternative to opioids for chronic pain conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StreetInsider.com

Mind Medicine (MNMD) Granted FDA Clearance of IND for MM-120 in Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies for the treatment of brain-based disorders, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared MindMed's Investigational New Drug (IND) application, allowing the Company's Phase 2b dose-optimization trial of MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) to proceed.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Relief Therapeutics' Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Receives Notice of Allowance of Key U.S. Patent Application Covering Ready to Use Diclofenac Stick Packs

Notice of Allowance of Patent Application for a Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory, Diclofenac Potassium, Strengthens Proprietary Position in U.S. until 2039. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / RELIEF...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

LifeWorks Acquires Breaking Free, Digital Substance Use Disorder Treatment Platform

LifeWorks, a provider of comprehensive mental health, digital and in-person total wellbeing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Breaking Free, a provider of evidence-based behavioral health SaaS solutions for substance use intervention. The addition of Breaking Free's solution in substance use intervention to the LifeWorks platform will result...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds gap in care for pregnant people with opioid use disorder in US jails

In a large survey study looking at the availability of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) for pregnant and postpartum people in United States jails, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers found that a substantial number of facilities fail to consistently provide standard MOUD to this group. While most jails that participated in the study continued pre-incarceration MOUD for pregnant individuals, less than one-third initiated the treatment in that group, and many discontinued medications after pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world's dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron's rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
StreetInsider.com

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) Announces Rights Offering

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) ("Summit" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a rights offering available to all holders of record of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock") as of the close of the market on February 4, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The Company intends to distribute to all holders of Common Stock as of the Record Date non-transferable subscription rights to purchase shares of Common Stock at a price per share equal to the lesser of (i) $2.06 per share, the closing price of the Common Stock on January 21, 2022, or (ii) the volume weighted-average price of the Common Stock for the ten consecutive trading days through and including the expiration date of the offering, currently contemplated to be March 2, 2022. Assuming that the rights offering is fully subscribed, the Company will receive gross proceeds of up to $100 million, less expenses related to the rights offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pardes to Go Public Via Merger with FS Development Corp. II (FSII)

In advance of the shareholder vote for the business combination between FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ: FSII) and Pardes Biosciences, Inc. ("Pardes"), the CEOs of both companies are sharing their thoughts on the COVID-19 public health emergency and how they expect the combined company to play an important role in addressing one of the biggest health crises of our time.
BUSINESS

