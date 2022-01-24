Susan Burgess

As we look back to the attack on the Capitol in Washington by forces loyal to the outgoing President, we see clear reminders of the Civil War—including the astonishing sight of an attacker parading through the Capitol rotunda with a large Confederate flag! And we need to see what that attack really was–an attempt to overthrow our American government by force and chicanery. Trump and his minions were trying to get Vice President Pence to bypass the will of the voters and throw the election into the House of Representatives, where each state would have one vote, and Republicans—holding a majority in state legislatures—could choose the Republican, Trump.

