ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Susan Burgess

By Susan Burgess
thefulcrum.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurgess is a distinguished professor of political science at Ohio University, a senior professional lecturer at DePaul University and a public voices fellow of The OpEd Project. For the first time, the United States has been added to the list of backsliding...

thefulcrum.us

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jack Burgess: S.O.S: “The Civil War is Not Quite Over”

As we look back to the attack on the Capitol in Washington by forces loyal to the outgoing President, we see clear reminders of the Civil War—including the astonishing sight of an attacker parading through the Capitol rotunda with a large Confederate flag! And we need to see what that attack really was–an attempt to overthrow our American government by force and chicanery. Trump and his minions were trying to get Vice President Pence to bypass the will of the voters and throw the election into the House of Representatives, where each state would have one vote, and Republicans—holding a majority in state legislatures—could choose the Republican, Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
thefulcrum.us

Religious freedom matters but so do public health and voting rights

Goldstone’s most recent book is "On Account of Race: The Supreme Court, White Supremacy, and the Ravaging of African American Voting Rights." On Dec. 13, 2021, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court denied an application from 20 New York health care workers to be exempted on religious grounds from the state’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The challengers, all but one of whom were Catholic, had claimed that because the three available vaccines had all been derived from or tested on cells acquired from aborted fetuses, the mandate “imposes an unconscionable choice on New York healthcare workers: abandon their faith or lose their careers and their best means to provide for their families.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Psaki says Biden will stand by pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amid reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire. Mr Biden would not comment earlier on Wednesday since Mr Breyer had not formally announced. But Mr Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court during the Democratic primary in 2020. When asked hypothetically by a reporter about whether he would still nominate a Black woman, Ms Psaki repeated the pledge without getting ahead of Mr Breyer’s announcement. “The president has stated and reiterated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Depaul University#The Oped Project#American#The Republican Party
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Stephen Breyer's replacement will have Mitch McConnell to thank

Whoever President Joe Biden names to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer will have one person to thank for their seat: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. After all, McConnell is the one who changed the way the Senate considers presidents’ Supreme Court nominees. When Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, it was McConnell, then the majority leader, who decided to keep the vacant seat open. As justification, he said, “The nomination should be made by the president who the people elect in the election that is underway right now.” Accordingly, Judge Merrick Garland wasn’t so much as granted a hearing to fill the empty seat in the 11 months left in President Barack Obama’s term.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Stephen Breyer has accepted what RBG couldn’t. Now Biden needs to keep his promise

During the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Joe Biden repeatedly made the pledge that if elected president, he’d put the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.With reports that Stephen Breyer is set to announce his retirement, President Biden has the opportunity to deliver on his promise.Thankfully, Breyer, at the age of 83, has recognized that it is time to settle down and enjoy the perks of not working. That is in contrast to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who at 81 just announced that she will seek reelection.I’m not a fan of living under a gerontocracy so I’m thankful Breyer has opted...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy