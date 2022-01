Ozzy Osbourne‘s new NFT project CryptoBatz has fallen victim to a phishing scam causing tens of thousands of dollars to be drained from buyers. The exploit was made possible after the project changed URLs for its Discord channel from discord.gg/cryptobatznft to just discord.gg/cryptobatz. Despite the swap, the project failed to delete previous tweets promoting the old URL, which scammers subsequently managed to register. The false Discord server brought in 1,330 users, who were then subjected to a phishing scam from links a bot sent regarding verification of their crypto assets in order to participate in the sale.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO