Xbox Boss Wants to Revive Old Activision Franchises, Like Guitar Hero. The speculation about what will happen to all IPs, which are now in new hands, is one of the best things that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision has to offer. Crash and Spyro will be Xbox exclusives just for fun at the 90s PlayStation Kids. It’s unlikely. What about those other game series that went unused for years? Could they be making a comeback now? It’s possible. Result!

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO