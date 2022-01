Shinedown are back with a brand new song called "Planet Zero," and they've also announced their upcoming seventh studio album of the same name, which will be out this spring. Compared to the tracks on their previous album ATTENTION ATTENTION, "Planet Zero" is much more stripped down in terms of sound. It's loud and bursting with energy, but lacks the cinematic nature of the songs on the last record — which Brent Smith confirmed would be the case. The frontman had also teased that the new record will be controversial, and this song definitely touches upon some themes that are sure to get the wheels turning.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO