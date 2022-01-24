Nadhim Zahawi accosted by protester calling Boris Johnson 'a pig of a man'

Amid several scandals, today marks the beginning of a week which could define the future of Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Sue Gray’s much-anticipated report into the alleged string of lockdown-breaking parties is due out whilst the government also faces accusations of blackmail and Islamophobia.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi was on the media circuit this morning speaking about the Islamophobia allegations, the national insurance hike, and the scrapping of face-covering guidelines in classrooms.

Well-known heckler and anti-Tory campaigner Steve Bray posted a clip showing Zahawi going to parliament this morning following his media interviews.

In the clip Bray is heard saying: “Hello Mr Zahawi, why do you continue to lie to the British people day in day out?”

The Stratford-on-Avon MP ignores Bray and continues walking alongside two others.

Later in the clip, Bray said: “You stick up for that charlatan, and that pig of a man, that is our prime minister.

“The sooner he is out of office and the corrupt Tories removed, the better.”

Later, Bray shared a video of him playing a new song outside Westminster.

The tune - set to the melody of Bye Bye Baby by the Bay City Rollers - includes the lyrics: “Bye bye Boris, Boris goodbye. Bye bye Boris, no one will cry.”

In the clip, he’s holding a sign that reads: “Get your Johnson out of our democracy!”

Bray used the same sign last week when he trolled Tory MP Andrew Bridgen on Newsnight by posing behind him with signs and heckling: “The village idiot is in front of the camera”.

Bray for Eurovision 2022?