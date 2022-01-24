First Clinical-grade Transplant of Gene-edited Pig Kidneys into Brain-dead Human

Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have, for the first time, successfully transplanted kidneys from a genetically altered pig into a human. The patient was a 57-year-old brain-dead man whose kidneys were removed to make room for two pig kidneys. It took about 23 minutes before they began to function, creating urine for three days, until the end of their study. However, one kidney worked better than the other, although there was no sign of either being rejected by the patient’s immune system.

