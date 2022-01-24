First Clinical-grade Transplant of Gene-edited Pig Kidneys into Brain-dead Human
The University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine announces the first peer-reviewed research outlining the successful transplant of genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human individual, replacing the recipient’s native kidneys. These positive results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could address the worldwide organ shortage...www.laboratoryequipment.com
