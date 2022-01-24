ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

First Clinical-grade Transplant of Gene-edited Pig Kidneys into Brain-dead Human

laboratoryequipment.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alabama (UAB) at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine announces the first peer-reviewed research outlining the successful transplant of genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human individual, replacing the recipient’s native kidneys. These positive results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could address the worldwide organ shortage...

www.laboratoryequipment.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Pig-to-human kidney transplant a success in latest organ donor breakthrough

Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham have, for the first time, successfully transplanted kidneys from a genetically altered pig into a human. The patient was a 57-year-old brain-dead man whose kidneys were removed to make room for two pig kidneys. It took about 23 minutes before they began to function, creating urine for three days, until the end of their study. However, one kidney worked better than the other, although there was no sign of either being rejected by the patient’s immune system.
SCIENCE
WAAY-TV

Alabama surgeons successfully complete human transplant of pig kidneys

A breakthrough surgery in Birmingham could go a long way in addressing a worldwide organ shortage. Surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham successfully transplanted a pair of pig kidneys into a brain-dead man from Huntsville. It was a step-by-step rehearsal for an operation UAB surgeons hope to try...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — UAB announces first clinical-grade transplant of gene-edited pig kidneys into brain-dead human

The UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine has announced the first peer-reviewed research outlining the successful transplant of genetically modified, clinical-grade pig kidneys into a brain-dead human, replacing the recipient’s kidneys. These positive results demonstrate how xenotransplantation could address the worldwide organ shortage crisis. In a study published...
ALABAMA STATE
Wyoming News

Survivors of Severe COVID Face Higher Odds for Another Hospitalization Soon After

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People hospitalized for COVID-19 are not necessarily out of the woods once they're discharged: Many land in the hospital again in the months afterward, a large U.K. study finds. The researchers found that in the 10 months after leaving the hospital, COVID-19 patients were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized or die, compared to the general population. And even compared with people hospitalized for flu, COVID patients fared worse in certain respects. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Organ Transplants#Pig#Transplant Surgeon#First Clinical#The Uab Health System
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Wyoming News

Common Gout Drug Is Safe in Patients With Kidney Issues

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Allopurinol, a frequently used gout medication, does not appear to drive up the risk for dying among gout patients who also struggle with chronic kidney disease, new research shows. The finding is based on an analysis of two decades worth of British health records. And it may put to rest recent concerns regarding a well-known drug that both gout patients and kidney disease patients have used for decades to rein in harmfully high uric acid levels. ...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA Halts Use Of 2 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Shown To Struggle Against Omicron

By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the removal of two monoclonal antibody treatments after evidence showed they’re less effective against the Omicron variant. In a news release, the FDA said the Omicron variant makes up 99% of COVID-19 cases in the United States. “Therefore, it’s highly unlikely that COVID-19 patients seeking care in the U.S. at this time are infected with a variant other than Omicron, and these treatments are not authorized to be used at this time. This avoids exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy