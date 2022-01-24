ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

“But wait, there’s more!” Our latest episode of Local Knowledge looks back at the Golden Age of golf infomercials

By Alex Myers
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolf fans during the mid-1990s and early 2000s undoubtedly recall seeing a seemingly never-ending wave of infomercials. It felt like these longform ads were running on loop every time you turned on the TV. And their products were popping up at every golf...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Drops Photos From a Wild Wedding Getaway With His Lady Love That Say, Basically, Nope, No ‘Chance’ We’ve Ever Had So Much Fun

“Ain’t no party like a Floyd/Noonan party, cause a Floyd/Noonan party don’t stop!”. Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd took time out from playing the emotion-heavy role of Chance Chancellor, who is struggling with PTSD following an explosion while also trying to bond as a family with his wife Abby and their new son, Dominic, to travel back to his home state of Texas for a family get-together. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, it was a really good time!
CELEBRITIES
baseballprospectus.com

Golden Age: Week of January 10

Happy 50th to the championship-clinching pitcher from the 1997 World Series, and a few more players, too. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
WORLD SERIES
TVOvermind

7 Golden Girls Episodes To Help You Cope With All Life’s Problems

Everyday life is hard. One has to work, eat healthy, have a social life, get enough sleep, drink enough water, do laundry, try to have a romantic life, and a meaningful hobby. This to do list assumes life is going smoothly. What happens when your best friend betrays you? You get dumped? Or tragedy strikes? It is exhausting to be a functional human in a modern world. Thankfully when the going gets tough, there is a Golden Girls episode for that. Blanche, Sophia, Rose, and Dorothy have seen it all and can help one get though hard times. The Goldens Girls first aired on September 14, 1985 and ran for seven seasons. It inspired for two spin offs. It won multiple awards including two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. In addition, all four actresses won individual Emmy awards. The original idea for the show came about when actresses Selma Diamond (Night Court) and Doris Roberts (Remington Steele) made a joke while presenting NBC’s fall line up about “a new series called Miami Nice” about retirees in Florida. Brandon Tartikoff, NBC president, heard this was was inspired. Thank goodness he was because how else who would get though life? Here are 7 Golden Girl Episodes to watch when life hands you lemons.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golden Age#Infomercials#Advertising#The Perfect Club
culturedvultures.com

10 Best Post–Golden Age Episodes Of The Simpsons

Time hasn’t been kind to America’s most beloved nuclear family. Despite not having aged a day throughout the show’s 33-year run, many of the members of the Simpsons clan are showing the effects of time’s relentless march in a host of equally noticeable ways. The Simpsons...
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

Episode 479 ASMR for Knowledge Workers

This week, Jeff and Rebecca doing something unusual: talking about the books they are reading. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

This fascinating video shows the golf swing like you’ve never seen it before

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help raise your golf IQ and play smarter, better golf. The golf swing at its core is an art form. Something feel-based and fluid. It’s the reason why the...
GOLF
SheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful’s Steffy and Thomas Are Unwittingly Setting Up Taylor for the Ultimate Fall — With the Unlikeliest of Accomplices

Well, Brooke’s worst fear came true on The Bold and the Beautiful today as Douglas blabbed to Thomas, Steffy and Ridge that he saw Grandma kissing Santa Clause. Of course, he forgot to mention that it happened on New Year’s Eve, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s in the clear just yet. Because if Douglas’ family puts the pieces together and realize that “Santa” was actually Deacon, that could spell disaster with a capital “D” for Taylor.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
golfmagic.com

Amateur golfer commits cardinal sin, ends up SMASHING his face

Question: how confident are you in your short game?. If the answer is yes then presumably you're happy taking on ridiculously hard shots if you are short-sighted. No green to work with? Water looming? Perhaps a bunker in the way? Fair enough if those dangers simply do not bother you.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Stefon Diggs lighting up a Chiefs fan that ran on the field is the best part of the best playoff game of all time

The Bills and Chiefs combined for 25 points in the last two minutes of their unbelievable Sunday battle. Three increasingly-wild touchdowns and a 13-second drive for a game-tying field goal all in 120 seconds isn’t something to sneeze at, but it’s what happened right after the two-minute warning that matters most … Stefon Diggs lit up a Kansas City fan that ran on the field.
NFL
Golf Digest

If you’re going to listen to music on the course, here are the best ways to do it

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Listening to music on the golf course is a bit of a controversial topic. Traditional golfers like to take in the natural soundtrack...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy