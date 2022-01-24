St. Tammany inmate dies, investigation underway

The St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center says an inmate has died after suffering from what authorities say was an unknown medical condition.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Lance Vitter says 52-year-old Marcus Morris was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Deputies and medical staff responded to the dorm, where Morris was located, and rendered first aid. Acadian ambulance responded and transported Morris to the local area hospital where medical personnel continued to provide medical treatment. Morris was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff,” said Vitter in a statement. The death is under investigation.