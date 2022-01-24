ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany inmate dies, investigation underway

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltbd4_0du7XYpr00

The St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center says an inmate has died after suffering from what authorities say was an unknown medical condition.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Captain Lance Vitter says 52-year-old Marcus Morris was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Deputies and medical staff responded to the dorm, where Morris was located, and rendered first aid. Acadian ambulance responded and transported Morris to the local area hospital where medical personnel continued to provide medical treatment. Morris was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff,” said Vitter in a statement. The death is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Woman shot dead in Metairie, JPSO investigates

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto says his detectives are working on a murder investigation that happened Thursday morning in Metairie. “Just before 5:00 am, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Gatehouse Drive after several callers…
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL-AMFM

Update: Double murder in Thibodaux

Update: Double murder in Thibodaux. Thibodaux Police detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 900 block of St. Charles Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL-AMFM

We know there's a crime problem

We know there’s a crime problem; we all know there’s a crime problem. We saw the District Attorney and Police Chief snipe at each other about the crime problem. We watched as the Chief of Police addressed the City Council, which said there…
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy