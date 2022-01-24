ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele surprises some fans with calls after postponing Las Vegas residency

By TODAY
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele shocked fans with a last-minute announcement that her Las Vegas...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TODAY.com

Adele tearfully postpones Vegas shows: 'It just ain't ready'

Singer Adele posted an emotional video on Thursday night, informing fans she had to cancel her upcoming shows at Caesar's Palace. The superstar was slated to begin her Las Vegas residency, titled "Weekends with Adele," on Jan. 21. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Fryer
Person
Adele
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Today Jan
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Dylan Dreyer shows how her 3 sons sleep in one New York City bedroom: 'For now'

The TODAY meteorologist and her husband, Brian Fichera, are making the most out of their New York City apartment when it comes to fitting their family all in one space. Dylan showcased their craftiness in an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 22, posting a photo of the bedroom that their three sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and baby Russell “Rusty” share.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Britney Spears debuts new lavender hairstyle

Britney Spears is changing up her look. The pop star debuted a new lavender hairstyle late Thursday. "Here’s me with purple hair," she captioned a mirror selfie video. "I’m bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey … "
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More Pets at Home set for profit boost but supply chain costs increaseMan released after arrest as part of investigation into Mark Hall killingMan arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

TikToker Calls Woman a "Karen" After She Points out His Videos Are Disruptive to the Neighborhood

With the advent of smartphones and social media, any public space suddenly becomes a potential shoot location for Influencers trying to populate their feeds with content. There are some people out there doing the lord's work that folks seem to love, and then there are people who roll their eyes when someone at the gym walks past their camera during a stretch routine or gets in the way of their mirthless and uninspired dance.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy