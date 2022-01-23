ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Hotels across the US are using room-service robots to assist guests and deliver food, amid staffing shortages

By Zahra Tayeb
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotels across the US are using room-service robots to help ease...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Service industry turns to robots amid labor shortage

The pandemic is contributing to the rise of robots as more businesses turn to special gadgets to take the place of employees reluctant to return to the workforce. Italian eatery, Trattoria by Chef Marc, is proving its robot server can blend seamlessly into the restaurant while also attracting customers eager to catch a glimpse of this futuristic dining experience.
TECHNOLOGY
WRAL

Emergency services spread thin due to staffing shortages

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Emergency services spread thin due to staffing shortages. An increasing number of COVID cases throughout the state is putting added pressure on our health care...
HEALTH SERVICES
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Robot Delivers Room Service

Robots are delivering food to hotel rooms at an official Olympic hotel in Beijing, China. They're part of the additional precautions in place to try to keep COVID-19 from spreading at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Robot#The Robots#Fox Business
The Conversation U.S.

The omicron variant is deepening severe staffing shortages in medical laboratories across the US

Medical laboratory professionals form the backbone of health care and the public health system. They conduct some 13 billion laboratory medicine tests annually in the U.S. As of January 2022, these individuals had also performed more than 860 million COVID-19 tests and counting during the pandemic. Why should anyone care? Laboratory testing is the single highest-volume medical activity affecting Americans, and it drives about two-thirds of all medical decisions made by doctors and other health care professionals. Simply put, every time you enter a hospital or health care facility for care, your life is in the hands of a medical...
MLS
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County restaurant employs robots amid staffing shortage while entertaining guests

Robots are taking over, at least at one Southwest Florida restaurant. Why Brooks Burgers deployed robots to help during the pandemic, and why others could be following suit. Now Hiring, hiring today, sign-on bonus; those are some of the signs you see in restaurant windows and retail stores. But with longing staffing shortages, employers are having to turn to technology to bridge the gap.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
abccolumbia.com

Some hospitals overwhelmed with patients once amid staffing shortage

ABC NEWS– Health experts say they’re seeing signs this latest COVID-19 surge could be slowing down, with cases dropping in some areas of the country. Still, a record number of patients are hospitalized with the virus, with some hospitals facing staffing shortages again. ABC’s Reena Roy has the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
iheart.com

McDonald’s Happy Meal Includes 8-Legged Surprise

One customer, a woman in England, was left shocked and horrified after biting into her chicken and bacon wrap. She bit down into “something hard” and realized it was a huge spider. 21-year-old Katie Moss is a care assistant from Winsford in west England. She placed her order...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy