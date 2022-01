Ciena maintains its market leadership with a long-term goal of improving free cash flow and operating margin against its peers. Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is one of the leading providers of network infrastructure solutions for telecom, datacenter, and cloud environments. Their innovative product portfolio solidifies their market leadership and is on track to give their shareholders a growing top line, better margins, and more free cash flow. It is well positioned to benefit from a booming digital transformation and to contribute to the solution toward automation, which will transform how people live. Ciena has been able to grow its asset base while deleveraging, and currently trades at a reasonable 20.35 times earnings.

