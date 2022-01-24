ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA May Limit Use of Two COVID Antibody Treatments

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFDA May Limit Use of Two COVID Antibody Treatments. MONDAY, Jan....

www.suncommercial.com

abc17news.com

Florida shuts down all monoclonal antibody treatment sites after FDA decision to limit use of certain treatments not proven effective against Omicron

Florida is closing its monoclonal antibody treatment sites, health officials announced late Monday, citing the US Food and Drug Administration’s decision to limit the use of certain versions of the treatments that were found less effective against the now-dominant Omicron variant of coronavirus. “Unfortunately, as a result of this...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Thousands urged to try Covid antiviral treatment in new study

The government has urged the British public to take part in an antiviral drugs study designed to help the NHS treat coronavirus patients.Volunteers will receive doses of molnupiravir, a drug that was approved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in early November. It was the first regulator to give it the green light.The decision was taken after clinical research found the antiviral could reduce the risk of hospitalisation by around 30 per cent, with MHRA’s chief executive Dr June Raine describing the medicine as “another therapeutic to add to our armoury against Covid-19”.Anyone over 50 can...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

FDA revokes approval for Covid antibody drugs that don’t work against Omicron prompting DeSantis pushback

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked its approval for two Covid-19 antibody drugs that don’t work against the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Omicron now makes up almost all new infections in the US, with the FDA announcing on Monday that they were pulling their emergency authorisation for the antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. The drugs have been bought by the US government and they have been administered to millions of Americans with Covid-19. The FDA said it could reapprove the drugs if they are proven to be effective against other variants in the future. Both...
HEALTH
healthcanal.com

FDA Limits Monoclonal Antibodies Therapy

Following the authorization of REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention of COVID in adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older) who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, federal regulators are now considering limiting the authorization of specific monoclonal antibody treatments.
HEALTH
raps.org

Recon: FDA halts use of two monoclonal antibodies ineffective against Omicron; J&J expects 46% jump in COVID vaccine sales in 2022

Welcome to Regulatory Reconnaissance, your daily regulatory news and intelligence briefing. FDA Halts Use of Two Treatments Ineffective Against Omicron (Bloomberg) (FDA) (Endpoints) (Reuters) As Pfizer and BioNTech begin clinical trial of Omicron-based vaccine, timeline to authorization is unclear (STAT) (BioPharma Dive) Fauci says 'prudent' to have Omicron vaccine, but...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron

Pfizer Begins Testing a COVID Vaccine Targeted to Omicron. TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday that it has launched a trial that will compare its existing COVID-19 vaccine against a new version tailored to beat back the highly contagious Omicron variant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Can CBD Help Curb COVID? Maybe, But More Study Needed

Can CBD Help Curb COVID? Maybe, But More Study Needed. MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cannabidiol, a compound derived from marijuana, appears to show promise in blocking replication of the COVID-19 virus and preventing its spread, lab and animal studies show.
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodsafetynews.com

FDA changes alerts on certain seafood, cantaloupe and milk products

The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click here to go to the FDA page...
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid Ready For Mask Distribution

The nation is coming closer to turning the corner on the latest COVID surge. Top expert Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts most states will soon hit the omicron peak and see cases fall by the middle of next month. It's already happening in New York and New Jersey but rural areas will take longer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy