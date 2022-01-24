ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

VIDEO: Fernand Lopez, Eric Nicksick share wholesome moment backstage after UFC 270

By Farah Hannoun, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i271p_0du7VXb200

UFC 270 was an emotional rollercoaster for Fernand Lopez, but that didn’t stop him from respecting his adversaries.

Lopez’s star student Ciryl Gane (10-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) fell short in his pursuit to unify the heavyweight belt with his former teammate Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) in the main event Saturday. Despite the intense buildup, Lopez paid his respects to Ngannou and his head coach Eric Nicksick after the fight.

“Congratulations @xcmma @francisngannou & @eric_xcmma one of they bests in the game #ufc270🥊💥”

Lopez’s sentiments toward his former pupil Ngannou are well documented. Ngannou’s falling out with Lopez led to his departure from MMA Factory Paris and after Gane’s fast rise, Lopez found himself coaching against Ngannou.

After dropping Rounds 1 and 2 on two of the three judges’ scorecards, Ngannou rallied by using his grappling to defeat Gane, who perhaps cost himself the fight in Round 5 when he attempted a heel hook that lost him top position. UFC 270 marked Gane’s first loss, but a respectful Nicksick responded to Lopez with some encouraging words.

“Respect, Coach. Safe travels home, and good luck with your team and your fighters. You guys are doing an exceptional job! 🤝”

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones judged a 'wounded' Francis Ngannou, needs to stop talking and start fighting

Daniel Cormier thinks it’s about time Jon Jones stopped tweeting and started competing. Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) hasn’t fought since retaining the UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes in February 2020, then subsequently relinquishing the title six months later. The former 205-pound king has since been prepping for his heavyweight debut but is yet to compete in the division.
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou claims UFC threatened to sue over alleged Jake Paul talks

Francis Ngannou has alleged that UFC threatened to sue the heavyweight’s agent just hours before his fight with Cyril Gane at UFC 270.The French-Cameroonian heavyweight says that Marquel Martin, who works for industry giants Creative Artists Agency (CAA), received an email from UFC accusing him of discussing a potential boxing match with representatives of Jake Paul.The organisation alleged that Martin had been in talks with Nakisa Bidarian, Paul’s business partner, as speculation continues over Ngannou’s future in combat sports.“I walked into the [dressing] room waiting for my manager, my coach,” Ngannou said on “The MMA Hour.”“And they were like, ‘Wow.’...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Nicksick believes Francis Ngannou, UFC will come to terms, have lucrative future together

The UFC heavyweight champion’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, believes there are many bright days ahead for his pupil and the promotion. While Francis Ngannou and the UFC are at odds in an ongoing contract dispute, Nicksick remains optimistic that both sides will eventually settle their differences. As a head coach, Nicksick tries to stick to the training and gameplanning side of things but admits there are times he wants to provide his input.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
ClutchPoints

Eric Nicksick breaks silence on Francis Ngannou’s knee injury

Eric Nicksick was one of the few people that knew about Francis Ngannou’s knee injury heading into UFC 270. Nicksick is Ngannou’s head coach and has been doing great work with the heavyweight champion. It seemed like everyone was telling Francis Ngannou to pull out of UFC 270....
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Mma Factory Paris
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Justin Gaethje critical of his own ‘boring’ fight against Michael Chandler, wants to fight Charles Oliveira in Brazil

Justin Gaethje holds himself to a higher standard of violence than most. Gaethje is arguably the most exciting fighter in UFC history, having secured 10 post-fight bonuses in his nine UFC fights, six of which have been Fight of the Nights. He also won Fight of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 for his bouts against Michael Johnson and Dustin Poirier respectively, and this past year, Gaethje added another Fight of the Year honor to his mantle for his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 268. But though the bout was good enough to be voted Fight of the Year, it wasn’t good enough for Gaethje himself.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou’s coach: Dana White’s absence after UFC 270 win was ‘a weak move’

Amid the fanfare of Francis Ngannou’s victory over Ciryl Gane after UFC 270’s main event, there was one notable absence that stood out: UFC president Dana White. UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, not White, was the person who wrapped the heavyweight title around Ngannou’s waist, a role usually reserved for the UFC boss. White also skipped the event’s post-fight press conference and did not do any of his customary interviews with the UFC’s broadcast partners following the promotion’s first pay-per-view of 2022.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
WWE
The Independent

Tommy Fury getting ‘itchy knuckles’ ahead of possible Jake Paul fight

Tommy Fury is getting “itchy knuckles” ahead of a possible rescheduled fight with Jake Paul.The former Love Island star pulled out of his fight with Paul last year due to a broken rib and illness, leaving Paul to move on and fight Tyron Woodley, winning by a spectacular knockout.But Fury is keen to get “straight back in the ring” after recovering, with the prospect of a comeback fight in the near future.“So as soon as I can get the all clear for the rib and can go back sparring again and all that other stuff I’ll be straight back...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Former UFC, Bellator fighter Maiquel Falcao stabbed to death in Brazil

Long-time mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, Maiquel Falcao, was stabbed to death on Sunday morning (Jan. 23, 2022) in his hometown of Pelotas, Brazil, according to local news outlet Gaucha ZH. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator MMA veteran was stabbed twice in the stomach outside of a bar...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star And Others React To Montez Ford Spot On RAW

Montez Ford of The Street Profits turned heads on last night’s RAW when he held a Superman pose while leaping over the top rope to land on Rey & Dominik Mysterio. As seen in the clip below, Ford held the pose for several seconds before taking out the Mysterios.
WWE
The Independent

Jake Paul invited to attend Claressa Shields fight despite war of words

Claressa Shields’ promoter has extended an invite to Jake Paul for the multi-weight world champion’s next fight despite a high profile war of words between the two boxers.Shields accused Paul last year of being a “play-fighter” and suggested she would “embarrass” the YouTuber if they were to spar in the ring.Paul fired back, saying that he “loves karma” and that “the fake always get exposed” after Shields was beaten by Abigail Montes in an MMA fight in October.However the 25-year-old has since urged Shields to put their feud to one side and work together for the betterment of female combat...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy