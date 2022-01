When AT&T and Verizon spent tens of billions of dollars for the rights to use the C-band spectrum for their 5G service, the carriers saw it as a way to expand their networks and make them faster. Those plans, however, sparked a feud with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which warned that the cell signals could interfere with the altimeters that pilots use to land in conditions with low visibility. (Could is a keyword — if everything is working correctly, there shouldn’t be problems, but with jets that can hold hundreds of people, it’s understandable why the FAA and airlines would want a lot of wiggle room.)

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO