This Cherry Hills Home was Made for Winter

Each year once December 26th hits I am raring to get our Christmas Decor down and start new! For me, there’s something so refreshing about having a blank slate. Wintertime, especially in Michigan, can be cold, dark, and dry. We are stuck at home more as snowstorms rage through and are forced to slow down. Which if you know me and my brain at all, you know that’s a difficult task to do. However, it doesn’t feel so bad when there’s a cozy home to spend time in and I’ve really been working this January to embrace a slowness in life that I haven’t had in quite some time. This week we had a little hiccup in in all of this refresh because we had a magazine coming to the house to photograph for…CHRISTMAS! Yes, we are preparing for Christmas at White Cottage Farm again, just for a day photoshoot. Nevertheless, in all the hustle and bustle has me preparing new vignettes and stylings in our home. So Today I am sharing our cozy winter home refresh on White Cottage Farm. It’s a little Christmas, a little winter, and a whole lot of cozy!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 7 DAYS AGO