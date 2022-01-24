ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cherry Hills Home was Made for Winter

saratogaliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis sprawling stunner located in the Cherry Hills neighborhood off Lake Ave enjoys the best of what Saratoga has to offer. While being just minutes from downtown, the 2.74-acre lot’s positioning and surrounding landscape envelope the home in privacy. That means, when the snow flies this winter, this property will be...

