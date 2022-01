At some point in time, everyone has played ping-pong in their life. Chances are you have a friend or a relative who still has a table set up in their basement or garage. It may see more time as a place to set things on than it does its actual purpose but every once in a while someone will grab the paddles and a couple of ping-pong balls from a nearby drawer and it's game on. It's not the easiest game to play, but it is fun, and practically anyone can do it regardless of their athletic ability. And on April 30th, it will also be the star of a new fundraiser for the Friends of Mental Health in Evansville.

