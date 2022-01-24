ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuveen Names Saira Malik CIO

By Alicia McElhaney
institutionalinvestor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIAA’s investment manager Nuveen has named longtime equities manager Saira Malik its new chief investment officer. The $1.2 trillion firm is expected to announce Malik’s promotion to the newly created role on Monday. Malik has been with Nuveen since 2003 and most recently worked as the...

www.institutionalinvestor.com

