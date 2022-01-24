Western Diplomats Begin Humanitarian Talks With Taliban in Norway
OSLO (Reuters) - U.S. and European diplomats began talks with representatives of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Monday on how to alleviate the country's humanitarian crisis. With millions of Afghans at risk of starvation this winter as poverty deepens, Norway is facilitating the meetings https://www.reuters.com/world/taliban-delegation-due-norway-humanitarian-talks-2022-01-21. Norway and its NATO allies...www.usnews.com
Comments / 1