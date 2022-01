"Netflix and chill" turned out to be a real thing for stars of two of its most popular series. Sammie Cimarelli of the hit reality series The Circle and 13 Reasons Why actor Spence Moore II are expecting their first child together. Cimarelli made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jan. 18. She shared photos of herself cradling her bare baby bump with Moore's hands holding her belly. She also featured a picture of her and Moore gazing at one another, as well as a photo of herself alone holding her bump.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO