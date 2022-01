The Kay County Sheriff’s Office was notified Monday of an elaborate scam that is in the county. They are posing as Kay County Deputies and are asking for money over the phone. The number calling is from 580-352-5899 and 580-353-5899. This is not from the Sheriff’s office. Unfortunately one of the Kay County citizens found out the hard way and is several thousand dollars shorter now. However, one of the Kay County citizens called and notified the sheriff’s office of the scam.

KAY COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO