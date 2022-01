Just like we drew it up! Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in OT. Did anyone else notice how drastically different the mood was around here over the last couple of days? It’s almost like beating the Flames and getting back in the win column was EXACTLY what this team and its fanbase needed. It’s almost like a dark cloud was lifted off of all of us and that winning feels good or something, ya know? All I know for sure is that my nights are a whole lot more fun when the Oilers win, and I was looking for another dose of that sweet sweet dopamine with a win over the shorthanded Canucks. Seeing as the Bruce Boudreau shine has worn off and COVID swept the leg on their goaltending, the Oilers had a really solid chance to turn one win into two provided that they could get a good start and maybe even score the first goal for once. I guess my point here is that I looked at this game as one that the Oilers should win and I was hoping the boys would come into the evening with the exact same belief. And to their credit, I thought the boys had a decent enough start but just weren’t able to get rewarded for their efforts. Once again, the hustle was there but the goals were not and I have to admit that the lack of finish had me feeling nervous heading into the first intermission.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO