‘SNL’ Recap: Kristin Wiig crashes Will Forte’s monologue, MacGruber gets a right wing makeover

By George Costantino
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte finally got his shot at hosting the long-running sketch comedy show, only to be upstaged by former cast mate Kristin Wiig. After bemoaning that Wiig and fellow SNL alums Bill Hader, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen — and even Seth Meyers...

CinemaBlend

Will Forte And Kristen Wiig Both Returned To SNL And Of Course It Got Weird

Will Forte returned to host Saturday Night Live for the first time last night, and the former cast member used his monologue to hilariously complain about all of his former co-stars who were asked to return before him. That list includes Kristen Wiig, who has been invited back to host multiple times. She surprised the crowd with an appearance during Forte’s intro, and she stuck around during the show and appeared in multiple sketches with her longtime co-star. Not surprisingly, the sketches featuring the two got really weird.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Forte Brings Back Anti-Mask, Anti-Vax MacGruber for ‘SNL’

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Will Forte made his hosting debut this week, reviving his beloved character MacGruber. It turns out, though, that MacGruber has been taken in by the anti-vax crowd. The first MacGruber sketch of the night saw the action hero and his cohorts Vicki (Kristen Wiig) and Piper (Ryan Phillippe) trapped in a small room with a bomb about to go off. All three are wearing face masks. “I know this whole COVID situation has really changed the game, so we got to be smart about this, okay?” MacGruber says. “We’re in a small room with very limited...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Crashes Ariana DeBose's SNL Debut

Ariana DeBose's year is off to an amazing start! Earlier this month, she won her first Golden Globe award for West Side Story. And now, a week later, the 30-year-old star made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. "Now, not many people know this, but West Side Story is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers," she joked during her opening monologue. "90 Day Fiancé." During the second half, DeBose sang some classic West Side Story tunes, including "Tonight" and "I Feel Pretty," with the help of none other than Kate McKinnon.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'SNL': Will Forte Tells Kristen Wiig to 'Get Out' After She Crashes His Hosting Debut

Will Forte made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend and got a little help from some famous faces. Help he strongly said he didn't want. The former castmember came out onto the iconic stage and kicked things off with a long rant about how, out of all the actors he used to work with during his time on the show, he's one of the last ones to get the chance to host.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macgruber#Snl#Monologue#Abc Audio
Deadline

MacGruber Gets Alt-Right Covid-Era Makeover In ‘SNL’ Return As Will Forte Jokes About Renewal

As former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte said in his opening monologue tonight, it took getting his MacGruber the series to launch on Peacock for him to finally be invited to host the late-night sketch program 12 years after he’d left. In the monologue, Forte announced a Season 2 renewal for MacGruber, sort of. “I would like to officially announce that MacGruber has been picked up for a Season 2,” he said before adding, “I would like to announce that. But it hasn’t been picked up yet so I can’t. We’re waiting to hear.” While Peacock does not release viewership data,...
TV & VIDEOS
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Chris Redd's Eric Adams Brings Swagger To SNL With Host Ariana DeBose

After a bizarre Christmas episode that got derailed by COVID, the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2022 went off without a hitch this weekend, with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose making her hosting debut alongside musical guest Bleachers. DeBose was the consummate theater professional—completely comfortable with live performance, utterly poised, and seemingly on the verge of breaking into song at any moment—but she unfortunately didn't get a lot to do in an episode that was filled with overly long sketches — it just never quite found its swagger, with one swaggy exception.
TV SHOWS
US Magazine

Surprise! Watch Kristen Wiig’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return After Crashing Will Forte’s Monologue

She’s back! Though Kristen Wiig left Saturday Night Live nearly 10 years ago, it’s clearly remained a special place in her heart that she’s often willing to return. “Will, I’m so excited you’re hosting,” the Bridesmaids star, 48, told host Will Forte during the Saturday, January 22, episode, crashing his monologue. After he asked her to leave, she jokingly replied, “So, I should go? You know, I flew in for this. OK, back to North Korea, it was really hard to get out.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Will Forte to Host SNL Next Week

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte is set to host SNL next week, on the heels of the MacGruber TV show’s December premiere on Peacock. Forte, who left the SNL cast back in 2010 after eight years at the show, will make his hosting debut on January 22. No doubt we should expect cameos from some of Forte’s classic 2000s sketch characters — maybe the Falconer and definitely the aforementioned MacGruber. SNL also announced that musical guests Måneskin, the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, will bring their Italian glam-rock spirit to Studio 8H next week — which should make for some interesting promos. SNL returned last night with its first episode of 2022, hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.
TV & VIDEOS
GreenwichTime

MacGruber Returns to ‘SNL’ to Go Down Anti-Vax, Alt-Right Rabbit Hole

With former cast member Will Forte back as host, his beloved MacGruber character returned to Saturday Night Live… as an anti-vax, Fauci-hating conspiracy theorist. Joined by Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe — Forte’s co-stars on the new MacGruber Peacock series — the bumbling special agent and his cohorts are locked in a room where MacGruber has one minute to diffuse a bomb. However, he keeps getting sidetracked by Covid-19 rabbit holes in increasingly dangerous ways.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Will Forte’s Clancy T. Bachleratt Stages a Daring Comeback on SNL

We here at Vulture have never been happier to eat our words. Last week, in advance of Will Forte’s Saturday Night Live episode, we predicted that Forte’s warbling Clancy T. Bachleratt would be unlikely to make an appearance, in favor of Forte’s more popular recurring characters. While MacGruber (who is now obviously anti-vaxx) did make periodic appearances in pre-taped bits last night, it was Clancy who got the full shebang. Alongside Kristen Wiig’s steadfast Jackie Snad, Clancy belted out his spaceships-toddlers-Model-T-cars-and-jars-of-beer-centered-ballads. It’s Wiig and Forte’s absolute full-throttle dedication to singing as loudly and badly as they can that make Jackie and Clancy so unforgettable. As Kenan Thompson’s Jevner Keeblerelv puts it, “You want less? Sorry! ’Cause while there’s more than one way to skin a cat, there’s only one way to put that skin back on.” Indeed. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
KARE

'SNL': Will Forte's MacGruber Becomes an Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theorist in New Trio of Sketches

Will Forte returned to Saturday Night Live over the weekend for his first time as host and, as expected, he brought MacGruber with him. The character -- who first was created on SNL as a parody of MacGyver, then went on to have his own movie, and just dropped the first season of a TV show on Peacock last month -- is famously bad at everything he does, and ends up getting everybody blown up.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Willem Dafoe Crashes Will Forte’s Opening Monologue On ‘SNL’ With Lorne Michaels — Watch

Kristen Wiig also popped up to support her friend and ‘MacGruber’ cast mate Will Forte during his first-ever ‘SNL’ hosting gig!. Will Forte, 51, was set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Jan. 22 — but it turns out show runner Lorne Michaels may have made a scheduling error, because Willem Dafoe thought it was his week (he’s scheduled for Jan. 29). The miscommunication came up towards the end of Will’s opening monologue, where he was being played off the stage with music.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

SNL: Will Forte Tricks MacGruber Fans With Season 2 Announcement

Will Forte had a little fun with MacGruber fans during his opening monolog on Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live. The former SNL cast member started by lamenting that it took him 12 years to return to host the show that helped launch his career. He noted that, through those years, he watched several former co-stars host the show, including Kristen Wiig, who showed up for a guest appearance. Toward the end of the bit, he noted that perhaps the timing was right now that the MacGruber series is streaming on Peacock. He added, "I would like to officially announce that MacGruber has been picked up for a Season 2," before pausing to amend that statement with, "I would like to announce that. But it hasn't been picked up yet so I can't. We're waiting to hear."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'SNL': Will Forte's Hosting Debut Crashed by 3 Special Guest Stars

Will Forte finally got his chance to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, but he felt overshadowed by some major A-list guests. In his opening monologue, Forte joked that he was "bitter" about waiting so long to host SNL - especially after watching so many of his former co-stars host multiple times. As he spoke, Kristen Wiig crept up behind him as the first in a series of gags where his episode was crashed.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

SNL made Will Forte seem "ordinary"

"The only sketch that really captured the Will Forte-in-a-bottle magic was his monologue," Dennis Perkins says of the Saturday Night Live alum returning to host for the first time. "Running down all the former cast mates who’ve hosted SNL before him, Forte channeled his manic energy into a very funny and Forte-like blank-eyed staredown of barely repressed resentment. Noting how, of the ridiculously stacked in retrospect stars of Forte’s eight seasons, his first call to host came after everyone from Andy Samberg, to Jason Sudeikis, to Fred Armisen, to Kristen Wiig (twice), to Bill Hader (also twice), to Seth Meyers (just an Update guy!), and even John Mulaney (four times—for a writer?!) got their turn, Forte was the portrait of thwarted glory. That Wiig came out to steal his thunder (and roles from an even more underused cast than usual) was only exacerbated by Lorne showing up in the audience to claim that autocorrect was responsible for Forte being booked in the first place...Forte is singular in a way a lot of his illustrious former cast standouts are. For Forte, it’s all about desperately tamped-down mania and laser-focused, disquieting excess. But, man, does Saturday Night Live squander what they’ve got here, shoving Forte into a series of awfully generic roles that could have been filled by almost anybody. The threesome sketch is most illustrative, as Forte’s Cialis-chugging professional third is merely mildly grotesque as he preps married couple Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner for their big, very sweaty night. Repeatedly referring to Day’s Tate as 'Taint' and unbuttoning his loud swinger’s blouse over his tummy is all comic sleazeball 101, with only the joke of Forte’s Gannon testing out the hotel bed’s durability allowing a glimpse of Forte being Forte."
