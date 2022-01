A large supply of N95 masks* has been made available to residents through Kenosha County Public Health. No identification is required to receive a supply of masks. “We are very happy to be able to offer these free masks to Kenosha County residents, particularly those who may have a tougher time obtaining masks,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “Wearing a well-fitted mask remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly the highly contagious Omicron variant.”

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO