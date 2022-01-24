ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jumping On The ILF Bandwagon

Cover picture for the articleThe bottom-buying traders will probably define the ILF performance throughout H1 2022. The rebound effect will be the key to explaining the dynamics of the index. The prospects for a recovery in the Brazilian stock market after a fall in the second half of 2021 are becoming increasingly apparent. At that...

Hot Stocks: TSLA, INTC fall on supply concerns; MCD earnings miss; NFLX attracts Pershing Square

While the Federal Reserve took center stage during the previous session, earnings news was back in focus for Thursday's pre-market trading. Continuing a recent theme, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) both posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but saw their shares fall on supply chain worries. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) also lost ground in...
Thai companies shell out millions to join the Bitcoin mining bandwagon

China might have labeled Bitcoin and cryptocurrency mining “obsolete” in the country. But its exit from the sector has proven to be a boon for countries like the USA, Russia, and Kazakhstan where most miners have shifted base. Smaller players have also emerged to fill in the gaps, and among them is Thailand. Here, large-cap companies are investing millions into crypto mining operations in a bid to capitalize from the booming industries.
As Netflix Craters, Ackman Jumped In

The share price of Netflix, Inc. closed at US$ 690.31 at October 29, 2021. Shares of Netflix moved past US$ 700 to a record on November 19, 2021. The price on January 26, 2022 closed at US$ 359.70. The price of Netflix shares have almost fallen in half from their record intraday high in November 2021 and are trading at their lowest since April 2020, when COVID-19 started spreading fast across the U.S.
Buy The Crash: 2 REIT Stocks For 2022

REITs (VNQ)... But worst of all... disruptive tech stocks (ARKK) such as those recommended and owned by Cathie Wood are down over 50% on average. Some of the most popular pandemic plays like Zoom (ZM), Peloton (PTON), and Robinhood (HOOD) are down over 80%!. REITs are not down this much,...
Why is the stock market down today?

Russia, rate hikes, and volatility have investors running scared to start the week of trading as the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is now -2.4% on the day and down 10.8% from its Jan. 4 high and entering correction territory. Russia. Market participants fear a military outcome between...
64 January 10%+ Yield Dividend Dogs, And Not One Is Overpriced

10%+ yield January data was all sourced from YCharts. Unsustainable dividends above 25% were discarded; others were deleted for infrequent dividends. Not all have paid consistent annual dividends. Variable dividends are rampant. Foreword. A reader of August 2019's high-yield, low priced dividend dog list called it, "dangerous advice". Hence, this...
Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie...
Dividend Harvesting Week 47 Update: $4,700 Allocated, $317.03 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.52% Across 60 Positions

After 47 weeks and $4,700 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $317.03 in annual dividend income. It feels like a different investment era than it did just two months ago. Markets reached all-time highs, and multiple firms said the S&P 500 would finish in the 5,000s for 2022. Goldman Sachs (GS) gave a 5,100 target, Wells Fargo (WFC) provided a range between 5,100 – 5,300, RBC's target was 5,050, Credit Suisse (CS) indicated a 5,200 close, and Citigroup (NYSE:C) came in with the same target as GS, 5,100. The past two months have been nothing but carnage, and just when you think things are looking better, the Fed Minutes come out and indicate something drastically different than what Jerome Powell outlined in his address to the nation. Since their highs, the Dow has declined by 2,687.28 (-7.27%), the S&P 500 is down by 426.68 (-8.85%), and the Nasdaq has taken the largest blow, sinking by 2,443.31 (-15.07%). There are only two types of people who are happy right now, bears and investors who have decades until retirement who mainly invest in index funds. Many of the companies that couldn't miss in 2020 declined throughout 2021 and have gone into freefall over the past several weeks. For instance, PYPL has declined by -45.81% in the past six months, SQ has declined by -54,09%, and Zoom Video (ZM) has declined by -58.17%.
5 High-Yielding Dividend Growers - Including 1 Little Known Top Pick

Interest rates remain near historic lows, making identifying undervalued income securities harder than ever. Interest rates remain near historic lows, making identifying undervalued income securities harder than ever. Meanwhile, the threat of interest rate hikes is decimating high growth tech (ARKK), giving high yield value stocks are having their moment in the sun.
Oil Jumps Past $80

Global energy prices are moving upward. Crude oil, gasoline, and natural gas are all higher than at the beginning of 2022. Crude oil is up 13% from $76 on Jan. 3 to $86 on Jan. 18, but gasoline is up only 0.7% from $3.28 to $3.30. Natural gas has increased 7% from $3.815 to $4.283, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
