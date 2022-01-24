Jumping On The ILF Bandwagon

After 47 weeks and $4,700 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $317.03 in annual dividend income. It feels like a different investment era than it did just two months ago. Markets reached all-time highs, and multiple firms said the S&P 500 would finish in the 5,000s for 2022. Goldman Sachs (GS) gave a 5,100 target, Wells Fargo (WFC) provided a range between 5,100 – 5,300, RBC's target was 5,050, Credit Suisse (CS) indicated a 5,200 close, and Citigroup (NYSE:C) came in with the same target as GS, 5,100. The past two months have been nothing but carnage, and just when you think things are looking better, the Fed Minutes come out and indicate something drastically different than what Jerome Powell outlined in his address to the nation. Since their highs, the Dow has declined by 2,687.28 (-7.27%), the S&P 500 is down by 426.68 (-8.85%), and the Nasdaq has taken the largest blow, sinking by 2,443.31 (-15.07%). There are only two types of people who are happy right now, bears and investors who have decades until retirement who mainly invest in index funds. Many of the companies that couldn't miss in 2020 declined throughout 2021 and have gone into freefall over the past several weeks. For instance, PYPL has declined by -45.81% in the past six months, SQ has declined by -54,09%, and Zoom Video (ZM) has declined by -58.17%.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO