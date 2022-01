The Magnum Remix range is being launched by the Unilever-owned ice cream brand as a lineup of frozen treats that will provide consumers with a way to enjoy some of their favorite flavors in an unexpected new way. The ice cream bars come in three flavor options including Magnum Almond Remix, Magnum Classic Remix and Magnum White Chocolate & Berry Remix, which each come in boxes of three. Priced at £3.99 and launching in the UK, the ice cream bars are a series of ways to consumers to try something new without stepping too far outside their comfort zone.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO