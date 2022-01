I am a parent, and my kids attend Lubbock ISD. Every single day I get a message stating that someone in my child’s school was positive for Covid, and once it was even someone in my child's class. My son ended up positive for covid and our whole family had to stay home for five days and then my kids were asked to wear a mask for five more. Even though Covid has become a pain for many of the local families, I look at stories coming out of other states, and I realize how blessed we are to live in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO