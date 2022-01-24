Online criminal justice Ph.D. offers flexibility

Charter schools are sort of the gateway drug of school choice. As publicly funded, tuition-free education options, they're not hugely different from the traditional public schools with which they compete. And yet the private management of charter schools allows for an astonishing degree of experimentation in terms of curriculum, philosophy, and structure, and makes it comparatively easy to close institutions that don't meet expectations. As a result, as modest an innovation as charter schools appear on the surface, they're embraced by families of children who have been failed by traditional models.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO