Online criminal justice Ph.D. offers flexibility

Mt. Juliet High School criminal justice students recently served as the judge, jury, prosecution and defense attorneys during a mock trial. Students who were organizing members included mock trial president Emma Coss, mock trial vice president Lucas Taylor, Kiylee Gallardo, Micah White and Ami Anilkumar. During the mock trial, Gallardo served as judge; Taylor, Griffin McElreath, Asher Walls, Anilkumar, Jade Judice and Amy Bali served as the prosecutors; Natalie Rezkalla, Takara Crist, Coss, Jada Judice, Clementine Manley, Cindi Ni and Micah White were the defense attorneys; and Khoury Dalton provided sign language during the trial.
